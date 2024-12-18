Anzeige
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
17.12.24
15:29 Uhr
1,480 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4501,78009:00
Dow Jones News
18.12.2024 08:31 Uhr
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: Notification of Board Change and Appointment of Chair Designate

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: Notification of Board Change and Appointment of Chair Designate 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: Notification of Board Change and Appointment of Chair Designate 
18-Dec-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
18 December 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
 
Notification of Board Change and Appointment of Chair Designate 
Funding Circle Holdings plc ('Funding Circle' or 'the Company'), the UK's leading SME lending platform, announces the 
appointment of Ken Stannard as non-executive director and Chair Designate with effect from 1 January 2025. 
This announcement follows the Company's disclosure in its 2023 Annual Report that it would commence a search process 
for a successor to Andrew Learoyd who has held the Chair role since May 2016. Following a transition period, Ken will 
succeed Andrew as Chair immediately following the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in May 2025. 
Ken brings almost 30 years' experience in credit, lending and payments, having held senior executive roles at Lloyds 
Banking Group, Capital One and American Express. Most recently, as CEO of Cabot Credit Management, he grew the company 
into one of the largest and most profitable credit management services companies in Europe. Amongst other private 
company non-executive roles, Ken is currently chair of Castle Trust Bank, an innovative provider of savings accounts, 
specialist mortgages and retail finance solutions. On stepping up to chair Funding Circle in May, Ken will have a total 
of four non-executive director roles. 
Ken will be appointed as a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committees on 1 January 2025 and will become Chair 
of the Nomination Committee when he assumes the role of Chair of the Board following the AGM. 
The Company also announces that Matthew King, independent non-executive director, will step down from the Board on 31 
December 2024. 
Geeta Gopalan, Senior Independent Director, said. 
"Following a thorough selection process to identify and select a new Chair, we are delighted to welcome Ken to the 
Board at an exciting point in Funding Circle's journey. His experience across a range of credit businesses will be 
invaluable to Funding Circle and its future strategic development. 
On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Andrew for his leadership and significant contribution to Funding Circle. 
He has successfully guided the Company through challenging times and will be handing the reins over to Ken well 
positioned for the future. I would also like to thank Matthew for everything he has done for Funding Circle, especially 
his contribution as chair of Funding Circle Ltd, and wish him all the best for the future." 
Ken Stannard said: 
"I am delighted to be joining Funding Circle and I look forward to working with the Board and the executive team to 
drive forward the Group's strategy and ensuring that it continues to create significant value for all stakeholders." 
Andrew Learoyd commented: 
"It has been a privilege for me to serve as Chair of Funding Circle. I congratulate Ken on his appointment as my 
successor and am confident that under his leadership of the Board, Funding Circle will continue to prosper and deliver 
value for shareholders." 
There are no further details to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 6.4.8R in connection with Ken Stannard's 
appointment. 
For and on behalf of 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
 
Lucy Vernall 
Company Secretary 
 
-Ends- 
 
 
Enquiries: 
Funding Circle: 
Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com 
Tony Nicol 
Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com 
Angeli Everitt 
Headland Consultancy  +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 
Stephen Malthouse 
About Funding Circle: 
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME lending platform. Its mission is to build the place where small 
businesses get the funding they need to win.  Funding Circle enables small businesses to access funding - offering an 
unrivalled customer experience powered by data and technology. For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides 
access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, with robust and attractive returns. Globally, Funding 
Circle has extended more than GBP16bn in credit to c.150,000 businesses. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  365746 
EQS News ID:  2053263 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2053263&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 18, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
