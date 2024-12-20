Einstellung Aufnahme
ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen
SE0002372318 ProstaLund AB 20.12.2024 SE0023468418 ProstaLund AB 23.12.2024 Tausch 40:1
© 2024 Xetra Newsboard
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|16:36
|XFRA ISIN CHANGE
|Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: AnmerkungenSE0002372318 ProstaLund AB 20.12.2024 SE0023468418 ProstaLund AB 23.12.2024 Tausch 40:1
► Artikel lesen
|06:00
|XFRA CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 20.12.2024
|Das Instrument VSL AU000000DCC9 DIGITALX LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.12.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.12.2024 The instrument VSL AU000000DCC9 DIGITALX LTD. EQUITY is traded...
► Artikel lesen
|Mi
|Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for ProstaLund AB
|Referring to the press release from ProstaLund AB's from December 17, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:40. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect...
► Artikel lesen
|07.11.
|ProstaLund AB: Interim report January-September 2024
|"With the first ten CoreTherm® Eagle machines manufactured, we see great opportunities to provide more clinics, both in the Nordic region and internationally, with the possibility to offer an effective...
► Artikel lesen
|19.08.
|ProstaLund AB: ProstaLund AB - Interim report January-June 2024
|ProstaLund is on a good track to establish CoreTherm® internationally again
Second quarterApril 1 - June 30Net sales reached SEK 2,8 (5,3) millionOperating profit/loss totaled SEK -7,2 million (-4,0)...
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|PROSTALUND AB
|0,000
|0,00 %