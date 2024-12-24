Kaneka Corporation: Designs For Health Inc. Held Liable For Infringement of Kaneka's Ubiquinol Patent

TOKYO, Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaneka has successfully defended its patent for stabilizing Ubiquinol. On December 20, 2024, Kaneka Corporation won its lawsuit against Designs for Health, Inc. and American River Nutrition, LLC for infringement of Kaneka's U.S. Patent No. 7,829,080 (the "'080 Patent"). The '080 Patent teaches a method of stabilizing ubiquinol against oxidation with a specific composition of chemical compounds. Ubiquinol is the reduced form of the health supplement coenzyme Q10, a powerful antioxidant that promotes cellular energy and heart health, which is more absorbable by the body than its oxidized form. Kaneka commenced its patent infringement action against defendants in 2021 in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware.

Senior Judge William Bryson of the Federal Circuit, sitting by designation in the District Court, found that Design For Health, Inc.'s products, CoQNOL and Q10.1, which contain a formulation of ubiquinol known as DuoQuinol, infringe Kaneka's '080 Patent. Judge Bryson also rejected defendants' arguments that the '080 Patent was invalid under Section 101 for lack of patent-eligible subject matter, Section 102 for anticipation, Section 103 for obviousness, and Section 112 for lack of written description. Judge Bryson will determine the amount of Kaneka's monetary damages next year.

"We are pleased that Judge Bryson has vindicated Kaneka's position that the '080 Patent was both infringed and valid" said Mr. Kazuhiko Fujii, President of Kaneka. "This victory is tangible proof of Kaneka's resolve to fully enforce its patent rights, including its patents covering ubiquinol. The protection of Kaneka's patent rights is paramount to Kaneka's business. Kaneka's commitment to protecting these rights is unwavering."

Case Number: C.A. No. 21-209-WCB

Contact info: Ron Martin, Vice President, Kaneka North America - ronald.martin@kaneka.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2587449/KANEKA.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/635217/Kaneka_Corporation_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/designs-for-health-inc-held-liable-for-infringement-of-kanekas-ubiquinol-patent-302338971.html