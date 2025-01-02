Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.01.2025
WKN: 806919 | ISIN: BE0003754687 | Ticker-Symbol: IJX
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.01.2025 07:34 Uhr
129 Leser
Vastned Belgium: Completion of the reverse cross-border legal merger on 1 January 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Vastned (Vastned NV, Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam: VASTB - previously known as Vastned Belgium NV) announces that the reverse cross-border legal merger in which Vastned Retail N.V. merges with and into Vastned (the Merger) was completed on 1 January 2025 at 00:00 CET. The combined company is now named 'Vastned' and is headquartered in Belgium. The Vastned Group will continue its activities in the Netherlands, Belgium, France and Spain.

Full press release:

Attachment

  • Completion of the reverse cross-border legal merger on 1 January 2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/28da3b55-83d6-46d4-8185-5c5f16a2b1c9)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
