Bridgeline Digital: Bridgeline's AI Innovations Propel Strong Growth into 2025

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered marketing technology, reflects on an outstanding fiscal 2024 and an equally strong start to fiscal 2025.

Bridgeline continues to redefine AI innovation in the eCommerce industry with more than 75 new HawkSearch licenses signed in fiscal 2024, and over 25 contracts in Q1 of fiscal 2025.

Fiscal 2024 sales contracts nearly doubled in Annual Contract Value (ACV) compared to fiscal 2023, totaling over $6.2 million in contract value with $2.1 million in ACV. Bridgeline closed a strong fiscal Q1 2025 on December 31, 2024 with more than $2.5 million in new contracts that add over $800,000 in ACV.

Bridgeline's HawkSearch technology powers over 1,000 websites, serving a diverse range of industries and clients, including:

B2C enterprises such as HP.com, generating more than $1 million in sales per hour

Top B2B distributors like CED, powering over 750 sites

HawkSearch's success stems from groundbreaking AI capabilities, including its Smart Search and Smart Response features, which lead the deployment of large language models and Generative AI technology. In 2025, HawkSearch will expand its product line with agentic AI innovations, designed to drive even higher online revenue for its customers.

Industry Growth and Momentum

In 2024, Bridgeline launched over 60 HawkSearch-powered websites in key B2B industries, including suppliers in the cleaning products, medical, fasteners, and automotive aftermarket industries. HawkSearch attracted notable new B2B customers such as Grizzly, Tacoma Screws, IEWC and Colonial Electric Supply in fiscal 2024. Bridgeline continues to build this momentum within the first quarter of fiscal 2025 with new contracts with Brady Plus, JonDon, Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, and Montefiore Health System. Bridgeline plans to build on this momentum by deepening its presence in B2B industries through targeted partnerships and events in 2025.

AI-Powered Innovation

Bridgeline has enhanced the Hawk AI Product Suite with advanced features leveraging Large Language Models (LLMs), Retrieval Augmented Generation, Generative AI (GenAI), and Agentic AI that are tailored to business needs, including:

Smart Search, Smart Response, and Smart Tools: Intuitive functionalities for enhanced user experiences that increase relevancy and conversion.

Smart Agent: An agentic AI interface for refining AI-driven configurations.

Conversational Search: Generative AI-powered natural language search with two-way dialog for product discovery.

Smart Filters for Concept Search: AI-enabled, contextually accurate search results.

Smart Response for PDFs: Tools for extracting, comprehending and summarizing PDF content.

Unified Search: HawkSearch's Agentic-AI, and its collaboration with Salesforce.com's AgentForce initiative, emphasizing advanced automation and seamless integration with intelligent agents.

These innovations solidify HawkSearch's reputation as a trusted partner for businesses optimizing their search and customer experience strategies.

Strategic Partnerships

Bridgeline's partnerships played a key role in its success:

Optimizely Partnership: Positioned HawkSearchas a top-paid app in the Optimizely app store and was showcased as a native, integrated search option at Opticon 2024.

BigCommerce: Promoted HawkSearch ahead of all other search providers on the first page of its app store, providing tens of thousands of BigCommerce customers the ability to upgrade to HawkSearch's AI technology.

Xngage Collaboration: Delivered advanced search solutions via the XConnect connector.

Moblico Partnership: Named Partner of the Year for enhancing mobile engagement with AI-powered tools.

These alliances highlight Bridgeline's commitment to delivering high performance and measurable results through collaboration.

