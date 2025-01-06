Regulatory News:
Groupe OKWIND (FR0013439627 ALOKW), which is specialized in the design, manufacture and sale of smart energy generation and management systems dedicated to self-consumption, today reports on its liquidity contract with Portzamparc Groupe BNP Paribas for the 2nd half of 2024.
Pursuant to GROUPE OKWIND's liquidity contract with PORTZAMPARC GROUPE BNP PARIBAS, on December 31, 2024, the following amounts appeared on the liquidity account:
- 12,230 shares GROUPE OKWIND,
- Cash: 34,594.15 euros
It is reminded that on the half-year statement dated June 30, 2024, the following resources were held under the liquidity contract:
- 7,500shares GROUPE OKWIND,
- Cash: 90,899.19 euros
It is reminded that when the liquidity contract was set up on August 8, 2022, the following resources were made available on the liquidity contract:
- 200,000.00 euros
Over the course of the second half of 2024, it has been negotiated a total of:
Shares
Cash balance
Nb. of transactions
Buy side
32,805
277,703.46
585
Sell side
28,075
221,398.42
389
About Groupe OKWIND
Founded in 2009 by Louis Maurice, Chairman and CEO, the French Group OKWIND is the expert in individual and collective self-consumption of energy. Its global approach and cutting-edge technology aim at enhancing the energy independence and sufficiency of farms, companies, local authorities and private individuals. Every day, the OKWIND Group strives to deploy local, controlled, stable, low-carbon, fixed-cost energy to accelerate and optimize the ecological transition. The Group designs, develops and deploys complete green energy management solutions (local solar production, self-consumption, excess energy recovery, improved consumption practices). By becoming producer-consumers (prosumers), OKWIND customers can generate their own energy, control their production and regulate their electrical processes. Historically based in the Great West of France, 30km from Rennes (Torcé), the OKWIND Group is close to its customers, with several agencies and work centers throughout France. In 2023, the OKWIND Group generated consolidated revenue of €82.5 million and today has 235 employees, with more than 4,700 installations throughout France. For more information: www.okwind.fr
Appendix
