Groupe OKWIND (FR0013439627 ALOKW), which is specialized in the design, manufacture and sale of smart energy generation and management systems dedicated to self-consumption, today reports on its liquidity contract with Portzamparc Groupe BNP Paribas for the 2nd half of 2024.

Pursuant to GROUPE OKWIND's liquidity contract with PORTZAMPARC GROUPE BNP PARIBAS, on December 31, 2024, the following amounts appeared on the liquidity account:

12,230 shares GROUPE OKWIND,

GROUPE OKWIND, Cash: 34,594.15 euros

It is reminded that on the half-year statement dated June 30, 2024, the following resources were held under the liquidity contract:

7,500 shares GROUPE OKWIND,

GROUPE OKWIND, Cash: 90,899.19 euros

It is reminded that when the liquidity contract was set up on August 8, 2022, the following resources were made available on the liquidity contract:

200,000.00 euros

Over the course of the second half of 2024, it has been negotiated a total of:

Shares Cash balance Nb. of transactions Buy side 32,805 277,703.46 585 Sell side 28,075 221,398.42 389

About Groupe OKWIND

Founded in 2009 by Louis Maurice, Chairman and CEO, the French Group OKWIND is the expert in individual and collective self-consumption of energy. Its global approach and cutting-edge technology aim at enhancing the energy independence and sufficiency of farms, companies, local authorities and private individuals. Every day, the OKWIND Group strives to deploy local, controlled, stable, low-carbon, fixed-cost energy to accelerate and optimize the ecological transition. The Group designs, develops and deploys complete green energy management solutions (local solar production, self-consumption, excess energy recovery, improved consumption practices). By becoming producer-consumers (prosumers), OKWIND customers can generate their own energy, control their production and regulate their electrical processes. Historically based in the Great West of France, 30km from Rennes (Torcé), the OKWIND Group is close to its customers, with several agencies and work centers throughout France. In 2023, the OKWIND Group generated consolidated revenue of €82.5 million and today has 235 employees, with more than 4,700 installations throughout France. For more information: www.okwind.fr

Appendix

H2 2024

BUY-SIDE SELL-SIDE Nb. transactions Nb. of shares Cash in euros Nb. transactions Nb. of shares Cash in euros TOTAL 585 32,805 277,703.46 TOTAL 389 28,075 221,398.42 01/07/2024 6 180 3267 01/07/2024 6 240 4478,4 02/07/2024 1 30 535,2 02/07/2024 5 216 3936,84 03/07/2024 2 32 581,56 03/07/2024 9 375 6893,21 04/07/2024 7 255 4659 05/07/2024 6 201 3694,56 05/07/2024 1 30 547,8 08/07/2024 12 510 9413,99 08/07/2024 7 280 5003,01 09/07/2024 1 1 18,94 09/07/2024 8 241 4474,55 10/07/2024 7 260 4820,61 11/07/2024 2 45 835,6 11/07/2024 2 60 1129,8 12/07/2024 1 40 755,2 15/07/2024 4 160 3056,8 16/07/2024 7 280 5369,59 16/07/2024 8 284 5580,57 17/07/2024 4 96 1878,54 18/07/2024 3 149 2909,84 18/07/2024 9 360 6991,99 19/07/2024 3 81 1561,68 19/07/2024 4 121 2312,88 22/07/2024 1 5 96 22/07/2024 2 61 1160,68 23/07/2024 1 40 764 23/07/2024 1 22 418 24/07/2024 1 40 764 24/07/2024 2 80 1506,4 26/07/2024 23 959 13111,16 25/07/2024 19 1224 16210,04 29/07/2024 1 7 95,06 26/07/2024 18 722 9746,21 30/07/2024 4 160 2172 29/07/2024 3 120 1605,6 31/07/2024 1 40 544 30/07/2024 1 40 536 01/08/2024 3 81 1085,4 31/07/2024 7 280 3696 02/08/2024 1 40 504 01/08/2024 6 240 3076,01 05/08/2024 1 40 492 02/08/2024 6 280 3522,4 06/08/2024 1 40 500 05/08/2024 8 260 3193,19 08/08/2024 1 40 497,6 06/08/2024 3 101 1247,14 09/08/2024 1 40 503,2 07/08/2024 1 40 496 12/08/2024 3 120 1560 09/08/2024 1 150 1872 13/08/2024 2 53 664,16 12/08/2024 4 137 1722,8 14/08/2024 1 40 495,2 13/08/2024 4 160 1979,2 15/08/2024 1 40 500,8 14/08/2024 3 120 1473,6 16/08/2024 1 40 504 15/08/2024 2 80 981,6 19/08/2024 4 240 3108 20/08/2024 1 55 699,6 20/08/2024 1 1 12,92 22/08/2024 7 430 5417,79 21/08/2024 3 111 1425,68 23/08/2024 1 1 12,84 23/08/2024 2 71 913,04 26/08/2024 3 180 2268 28/08/2024 1 1 12,72 27/08/2024 2 99 1255,26 30/08/2024 1 93 1166,22 28/08/2024 3 101 1269,72 03/09/2024 1 1 12,4 02/09/2024 5 170 2091,8 04/09/2024 5 390 4713,62 03/09/2024 2 100 1215 05/09/2024 2 87 1036,44 04/09/2024 7 210 2496,4 06/09/2024 3 300 3582 06/09/2024 1 23 270,02 09/09/2024 1 17 206,04 09/09/2024 1 50 596 12/09/2024 3 124 1472,9 10/09/2024 2 60 715 13/09/2024 2 246 2937,24 11/09/2024 1 40 472 16/09/2024 1 43 513,42 12/09/2024 1 1 11,82 17/09/2024 1 100 1200 18/09/2024 1 40 476 18/09/2024 2 100 1204 19/09/2024 1 50 600 19/09/2024 1 50 610 20/09/2024 1 1 12,26 20/09/2024 2 51 627,26 24/09/2024 2 70 861 23/09/2024 1 50 624 25/09/2024 2 70 856 24/09/2024 1 60 750 26/09/2024 6 285 3462,61 25/09/2024 1 31 384,4 27/09/2024 5 250 2988 26/09/2024 2 61 745,52 30/09/2024 9 500 5808 27/09/2024 1 18 217,8 01/10/2024 2 51 586,6 30/09/2024 4 239 2812,77 02/10/2024 1 31 355,26 01/10/2024 1 1 11,6 03/10/2024 7 321 3618,15 02/10/2024 1 40 464 04/10/2024 17 1186 12486,45 03/10/2024 2 82 947,68 07/10/2024 22 1557 14853,16 04/10/2024 1 11 117,7 08/10/2024 16 1350 12061,04 09/10/2024 3 120 1005,6 09/10/2024 18 610 4913,18 11/10/2024 22 880 6975,23 10/10/2024 18 749 5492,94 14/10/2024 8 551 4833,65 11/10/2024 5 200 1340 15/10/2024 3 255 2040 14/10/2024 5 192 1642,5 16/10/2024 9 850 6797,28 15/10/2024 8 420 3452,99 21/10/2024 2 200 1254 16/10/2024 1 40 318 22/10/2024 4 352 2078,81 17/10/2024 18 1800 12565,44 24/10/2024 6 644 3803,85 18/10/2024 8 350 2305 25/10/2024 5 920 5501,6 21/10/2024 5 140 870,6 28/10/2024 10 923 5611,47 22/10/2024 6 200 1151,6 29/10/2024 2 80 480 23/10/2024 4 280 1645 01/11/2024 2 200 1124 25/10/2024 1 50 293 04/11/2024 1 122 688,08 28/10/2024 11 640 3790,02 05/11/2024 3 211 1181,6 30/10/2024 3 120 700 06/11/2024 7 680 3848,8 31/10/2024 2 80 452 07/11/2024 1 149 816,52 01/11/2024 2 100 560 08/11/2024 7 1201 6104,44 05/11/2024 5 182 1018,6 11/11/2024 1 50 249 06/11/2024 9 450 2462 12/11/2024 8 772 3678,89 07/11/2024 7 555 2989,29 13/11/2024 9 1751 8237,4 08/11/2024 16 1160 5727,73 14/11/2024 5 683 3363,5 11/11/2024 13 700 3195,43 18/11/2024 8 950 4774,04 12/11/2024 4 240 1108,2 19/11/2024 6 544 2874,55 13/11/2024 4 400 1851 21/11/2024 2 200 1034 14/11/2024 1 10 48,5 22/11/2024 2 200 1038 15/11/2024 6 525 2584,73 25/11/2024 6 501 2632,4 18/11/2024 2 58 283,04 26/11/2024 3 102 523,22 19/11/2024 2 87 450,12 27/11/2024 7 700 3591,98 20/11/2024 5 415 2138 28/11/2024 1 10 52,7 21/11/2024 1 44 225,28 29/11/2024 2 80 429,6 22/11/2024 3 210 1077,59 02/12/2024 2 60 319,62 25/11/2024 5 500 2579 03/12/2024 1 59 305,62 26/11/2024 7 601 3041,12 04/12/2024 4 332 1632,78 28/11/2024 6 540 2805,79 05/12/2024 6 750 3694,5 29/11/2024 3 158 832,75 06/12/2024 4 227 1092,71 02/12/2024 9 900 4689 09/12/2024 5 500 2445,95 03/12/2024 7 690 3496,23 10/12/2024 4 459 2370,41 04/12/2024 3 300 1452 12/12/2024 7 686 3402,15 05/12/2024 7 635 3042,73 13/12/2024 6 515 2585,4 06/12/2024 13 1150 5348,77 16/12/2024 1 120 608,4 10/12/2024 1 100 512 17/12/2024 2 280 1400 11/12/2024 9 770 3889,42 18/12/2024 3 261 1310,17 12/12/2024 4 88 431,38 19/12/2024 1 100 496 16/12/2024 2 140 702,8 20/12/2024 5 530 2613,22 17/12/2024 4 234 1162,98 23/12/2024 3 120 607,2 18/12/2024 3 86 425,32 27/12/2024 3 201 968,88 19/12/2024 4 182 888,2 30/12/2024 3 213 1010,41 20/12/2024 3 104 506,58 31/12/2024 9 800 3733,6 23/12/2024 1 40 194,4 24/12/2024 1 40 196 27/12/2024 7 340 1636,01 30/12/2024 12 760 3523,21 31/12/2024 2 51 225,42

