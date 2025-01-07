Anzeige
Bridgeline Digital, Inc.: HawkSearch Now Available on Salesforce AppExchange With Advanced Connector

Finanznachrichten News

AI-Powered HawkSearch Connector on Salesforce AppExchange Empowers Businesses to Enhance Product Discovery, Boost Conversions, and Drive Revenue Growth

WOBURN, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2025 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) in partnership with Saleforce, has released the HawkSearch AI-Powered Product Discovery engine for Salesforce B2B Commerce to grow online revenue for B2B companies with massive catalogs of complex products. Powered with Agentic-AI, HawkSearch integrates with Saleforce Agentforce and leverages Generative-AI to drive traffic, increase conversion and grow order value to build revenue for Salesforce customers.

Salesforce customers can now access HawkSearch directly from the AppExchange, launch the connector, and immediately enhance their eCommerce experience, driving quick improvements in revenue. Several businesses, including Seattle Aviation Solutions and Darley, have already adopted the HawkSearch Salesforce Connector, showcasing the rapid impact of this powerful integration.

"Salesforce is the largest Total Addressable Market of all our partnerships, and Bridgeline's collaboration with Salesforce opens unparalleled opportunities for growth," said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "While other key partners like Optimizely and BigCommerce have already brought HawkSearch dozens of customers, Salesforce has the potential to dwarf all other partnerships combined."

"Bridgeline's advancements in Artificial Intelligence, especially with Agentic AI and Generative AI, were instrumental in forging our partnership with Salesforce," added John Murcott, EVP of Product and Strategy at Bridgeline. "Salesforce's commitment to AI with innovations like Einstein and Agentforce is unmatched, and we are proud to contribute to their ecosystem."

This milestone reinforces HawkSearch's position as a leader in providing flexible, scalable, tailored search solutions for businesses across industries.

Learn more about HawkSearch on the Salesforce AppExchange: HawkSearch Salesforce Connector.

About Bridgeline

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact Information

Danielle Colvin
SVP of Marketing
press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital





View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
