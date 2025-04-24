Bridgeline Digital: Industrial Distributor Launches HawkSearch to Power Advanced B2B Product Discovery

Optimizely X-Connect Integration Delivers Faster, Smarter Search Across Thousands of SKUs

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-driven marketing technology, announced the successful launch of HawkSearch for a leading industrial distributor through the Optimizely X-Connect connector.

By integrating HawkSearch with its Optimizely-powered website, the distributor now delivers a faster, more intuitive search experience that helps users discover relevant products across thousands of SKUs. The intelligent search solution allows customers to search by part number, product category, or specific attributes-streamlining navigation and accelerating the path to purchase.

Established in the mid-1800s, the distributor has grown into a trusted supplier for multiple industries including manufacturing, construction, metalworking, and safety. This implementation of HawkSearch reaffirms the distributor's commitment to delivering exceptional customer service as they continue to evolve their digital presence to meet the expectations of today's B2B buyers.

"This launch showcases how the right technology and integration can transform complex B2B search challenges into a streamlined user experience," said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline. "We're proud to support this distributor's continued growth with HawkSearch."

