Bridgeline Digital: Netformic USA Partners with Bridgeline to Power Product Discovery

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-driven marketing technology, today announced a strategic partnership with Netformic USA, a leading software integrator. This collaboration focuses on enhancing eCommerce platforms through Bridgeline's HawkSearch technology.

Netformic USA will partner with HawkSearch and leverage its capabilities in eCommerce platforms to improve online shopping experiences, increase levels of engagement and conversion rates, and drive revenues for its customer base. HawkSearch's technology will allow Netformic USA to offer advanced search capabilities such as visual search and autocomplete.

The integrator has utilized its expertise in eCommerce across North America, focusing on online sales enhancement and data management for manufacturers and distributors such as Bane-Welker Equipment and Harken. Similarly, HawkSearch has a demonstrated history of collaboration with leading distributors including Misumi USA, Packard, and Kirby Risk.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline, stated, "Our partnership with Netformic USA is a key step in our strategy to revolutionize eCommerce search for distributors. We are committed to maintaining a superior search solution that meets the evolving needs of online shoppers."

Rob Neumann, Partner at Netformic USA remarked, "Integrating HawkSearch enhances our eCommerce solutions, aligning with our commitment to innovation. This partnership presents new opportunities for our clients."

About Netformic USA

A leading provider and software integrator, Netformic USA is a top 3 global partner to Shopware and Pimcore, leaders in eCommerce digitization. They design, build, and scale next-level digital commerce. With 20+ years of experience, a global footprint (EMEA & USA), and expertise in BigCommerce, Shopify, Magento and Perfion among others, Netformic creates platforms that drive real business impact.

Contact:

Eunice Muñoz

Marketing Director

Netformic USA

hello@netformic.com

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:

?Danielle Colvin

SVP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire