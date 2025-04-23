Bridgeline Digital: Prominent English Language Arts Publisher Launches HawkSearch Hybrid Search to Improve Online Product Discovery

AI-Powered Search Solution Helps Educators Find Materials with Ease

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-driven marketing technology, announced that a leading educational publisher specializing in English Language Arts (ELA) has launched HawkSearch Hybrid Search to enhance on-site product discovery for educators across the country.

The publisher, recognized for its trusted classroom resources in literature, writing, and vocabulary, selected HawkSearch's Hybrid Search to help educators find instructional materials more efficiently, whether they are searching by keyword, theme, or academic standard. The solution combines exact-match keyword precision with AI-powered conceptual understanding, ensuring that users receive the most relevant results even when they are not sure of an exact product name.

This capability is especially valuable for content-rich catalogs where educators search using phrases like "theme of resilience," "SAT vocabulary prep," or "lesson plan for argumentative writing." HawkSearch interprets the intent behind these queries, returning results that align with both literal matches and conceptual relevance, streamlining product discovery and reducing search frustration.

"Our Hybrid Search technology is designed for content discovery at a deeper level," said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "It's perfect for publishers who need to connect users with materials through a mix of direct terms and conceptual questions."

