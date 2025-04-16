Bridgeline Digital: Major North American Distributor Selects HawkSearch to Power Multi-Site Search Experience

AI-Driven Integration with Optimizely Unifies Product Discovery Across Four eCommerce Sites

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-driven marketing technology, announced that a major North American distributor has selected HawkSearch to power search experiences across its portfolio of four eCommerce websites.

The multi-site engagement leverages HawkSearch's native Optimizely X-Connect integration and includes Concept Search, Smart Insight Management (SIM), and AI-powered personalization and recommendations. The distributor selected HawkSearch to unify the customer experience across its sites, improve relevance, and drive conversions through personalized content and intelligent merchandising strategies.

For example, when a returning buyer searches for "stainless fittings" on one site, HawkSearch will recognize past behaviors and preferences-automatically promoting relevant product categories, hiding discontinued items, and applying customer group-specific pricing rules. Across the distributor's four storefronts, shared logic and centralized merchandising controls ensure consistency while allowing for brand-specific nuances and targeting.

"This engagement is a testament to the power of long-term relationship building and cross-functional teamwork," said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline. "Our team worked closely with the distributor's leadership to understand their needs, demonstrate our capabilities, and deliver a search solution that aligns with their long-term goals."

