Mittwoch, 16.04.2025
Antimon bei 59.000 USD/ t - Global Tactical's Antimonminen in den USA mit 32,95 % Gehalt!
WKN: A2PJM2 | ISIN: US10807Q7007 | Ticker-Symbol: BL43
Tradegate
11.04.25
17:26 Uhr
1,320 Euro
-0,080
-5,71 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
16.04.2025 14:38 Uhr
16.04.2025 14:38 Uhr
Bridgeline Digital: Major North American Distributor Selects HawkSearch to Power Multi-Site Search Experience

Finanznachrichten News

AI-Driven Integration with Optimizely Unifies Product Discovery Across Four eCommerce Sites

WOBURN, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2025 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-driven marketing technology, announced that a major North American distributor has selected HawkSearch to power search experiences across its portfolio of four eCommerce websites.

The multi-site engagement leverages HawkSearch's native Optimizely X-Connect integration and includes Concept Search, Smart Insight Management (SIM), and AI-powered personalization and recommendations. The distributor selected HawkSearch to unify the customer experience across its sites, improve relevance, and drive conversions through personalized content and intelligent merchandising strategies.

For example, when a returning buyer searches for "stainless fittings" on one site, HawkSearch will recognize past behaviors and preferences-automatically promoting relevant product categories, hiding discontinued items, and applying customer group-specific pricing rules. Across the distributor's four storefronts, shared logic and centralized merchandising controls ensure consistency while allowing for brand-specific nuances and targeting.

"This engagement is a testament to the power of long-term relationship building and cross-functional teamwork," said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline. "Our team worked closely with the distributor's leadership to understand their needs, demonstrate our capabilities, and deliver a search solution that aligns with their long-term goals."

About Bridgeline

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:

Danielle Colvin
SVP of Marketing
Bridgeline Digital
press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital



