Bridgeline Digital: Global Technology Provider Selects HawkSearch to Power Mobile Commerce Platform

AI-Powered Search Delivers Multilingual Personalization and High-Speed Product Discovery

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-driven marketing technology, announced that a global technology firm based in the Middle East has selected HawkSearch to power intelligent search and product discovery for its growing mobile commerce platform.

The technology firm will integrate HawkSearch to deliver AI-personalized results in both English and Arabic, creating a more dynamic and intuitive user experience across the app. Shoppers will benefit from real-time recommendations based on behavior, location, and trending data-while merchants can optimize product placement using merchandising tools such as boost and bury, autocomplete, and customer group filtering.

Built on HawkSearch's flexible API and SaaS Hybrid infrastructure, the mobile-first implementation is engineered for high-speed performance and scalability-ensuring enterprise-grade results in a fast-moving, mobile environment.

"This implementation highlights how HawkSearch brings advanced eCommerce discovery to a new generation of mobile-first users," said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline. "From multilingual capabilities to customer group-specific personalization, our solution is built for ambitious, digitally driven brands to scale."

About Bridgeline

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:

Danielle Colvin

SVP of Marketing

Bridgeline

press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire