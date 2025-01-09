Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 857863 | ISIN: JP3215800008 | Ticker-Symbol: KKA
Stuttgart
08.01.25
08:13 Uhr
22,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
KANEKA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KANEKA CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,60023,40008.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KANEKA
KANEKA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KANEKA CORPORATION22,0000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.