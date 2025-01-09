Kaneka Corporation (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President: Kazuhiko Fujii) (TOKYO:4118) acquired 96.8% of shares of EndoStream Medical Ltd. (Headquarters: Or Akiva, Israel; CEO: Danel Mayer; hereinafter referred to as ESM), an Israeli medical equipment company, on December 23, 2024. By combining Kaneka's manufacturing and ESM's technology, we will jointly develop new medical devices, mainly for cerebrovascular treatment, in addition to the Nautilus device for aneurysm treatment currently under development. We aim to achieve sales of over 20 billion yen by 2030.

ESM is a manufacturer of innovative technologies in the field of cerebrovascular diseases and is developing a device for the treatment of cerebral aneurysms called "Nautilus" that can treat aneurysms with wide openings in cerebral blood vessels, which has been awaited by neurovascular community for many years. The device has a special structure that can be used in combination with an aneurysm embolization coil to block blood flow to the aneurysm, facilitating treatment that would otherwise be difficult with existing devices.

The product received regulatory approval in Europe in November 2024, with plans for approval and launch in the United States in the spring of 2026 and in Japan one year later.

Kaneka is developing its business in a wide range of fields, which include devices for the treatment of cardiac, peripheral vascular, and cerebrovascular diseases, as well as medical devices used in the treatment of gastrointestinal tract diseases. In the growing field of cerebrovascular diseases, among others, we provide "i-ED COIL"(*1), an embolization coil that prevents damage to cerebral aneurysms that cause subarachnoid hemorrhage. Thus, we are expanding our product portfolio for further growth. The Health Care Solution Unit, which includes these medical businesses, aims to achieve sales of 300 billion yen by 2030.

Based on our mission of "KANEKA thinks 'Wellness First'.", we will realize a world where advanced medical care is accessible to everyone and where science contributes to the innovation of the global environment and our daily lives.

"Nautilus" introduction video: https://vimeo.com/727320916

*1 December 2, 2019 News Release

Kaneka releases a new coil for embolization of brain aneurysms

https://www.kaneka.co.jp/en/topics/news/nr20191202/

Overview of EndoStream Medical Ltd.

Headquarters: Or Akiva, Israel

Business activities: Development and manufacture of medical devices (cerebral endovascular treatment products)

Representative: Danel Mayer

Establishment: 2015

