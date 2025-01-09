Bridgeline Digital, Inc.: Leading Cleaning Supplies Distributor Selects HawkSearch to Power Product Discovery

JanSan Leader Partners with HawkSearch to Deliver Advanced AI-Driven Search Capabilities, Enhancing Product Discovery and Driving Revenue Growth.

WOBURN, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2025 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) announced today that HawkSearch has been chosen by a leading distributor in the Janitorial and Sanitation (JanSan) industry to enhance their digital customer experience. This collaboration underscores HawkSearch's commitment to empowering businesses with advanced search capabilities that drive growth and operational efficiency.

The JanSan distributor will leverage HawkSearch's dynamic auto-complete to surface popular products, category pages, and content. The platform will improve search accuracy with Unit of Measure Conversion and fine-grain controls for relevancy tuning. Personalized product recommendations will be integrated throughout the user journey, including product pages and shopping carts, to drive upsells. Advanced promotional tools will enable keyword-based banners and featured content, while robust merchandising capabilities will support larger cart sizes and higher conversion rates. Concept and image search features will enhance long-tail and visual product searches, further improving the customer experience.

"We are thrilled to support a leading distributor in the cleaning supplies industry," said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "HawkSearch is designed to empower businesses with intelligent tools that connect their customers to the right products quickly and efficiently, helping them achieve both operational success and revenue growth. This partnership further solidifies HawkSearch's reputation as a trusted provider of tailored AI-powered solutions for specialized industries."

