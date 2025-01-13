SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN), Monday announced a collaboration with software company Truveta, Inc. and its collective of U.S. healthy systems, offering a strategic investment of $119.5 million in Truveta's Series C financing round and planning to launch the Truveta Genome Project.The biotechnology company expects the project to expand DNA sequence-linked healthcare database, paving way for potential new genetic-based therapies and optimized healthcare services.As per the terms of the collaboration, Regeneron Genetics Centers will have the exclusive rights to perform research-related sequencing on the collected samples and access to de-identified electronic health records provided by study participants.Both the parties anticipate to utilize the data in the development of next-generation solutions for healthcare delivery and population health management, Regeneron added.Moreover, California-based Illumina, Inc. (ILMN), a DNA sequencing and array-based technologies company, will also invest $20 million in Truveta's Series C financing round in support of the project.In the pre-market hours, Regeneron's stock is trading at $695, down 0.27 percent on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX