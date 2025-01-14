Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Das 13-Millionen-Unternehmen mit einer Monster-Entdeckung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PJM2 | ISIN: US10807Q7007 | Ticker-Symbol: BL43
Tradegate
09.01.25
11:22 Uhr
1,920 Euro
+0,110
+6,08 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BRIDGELINE DIGITAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRIDGELINE DIGITAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7401,85014:51
1,7401,85014:53
ACCESSWIRE
14.01.2025 14:38 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc.: Top Plumbing Supplier Selects HawkSearch's Smart Search to Power Product Discovery

Finanznachrichten News

AI-Powered Visual and Concept Search Enhance Product Discovery for Customers in the Plumbing Industry

WOBURN, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2025 / A leading supplier in the plumbing industry has chosen HawkSearch's Smart Search to power their product discovery experience.

The plumbing supplier will leverage Smart Search's Visual and Concept Search features from HawkSearch to enhance customer experiences and drive growth. HawkSearch's Visual Search allows customers to find products by uploading images, simplifying the process of identifying and purchasing the exact items they need. For example, a customer could upload a photo of a damaged pipe fitting to quickly locate a replacement. The Concept Search feature enables users to search using broader ideas or descriptions, ensuring relevant results even when specific product names are unknown. For instance, searching for "flexible hoses for high-pressure systems" delivers accurate matches without requiring exact terminology. Together, these capabilities streamline product discovery and create a seamless shopping experience.

"We're proud to support this industry leader in bringing cutting-edge search tools to its customers," said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "Smart Search empowers customers to find and purchase products more efficiently, driving satisfaction and business growth for the plumbing supplier."

This implementation reinforces HawkSearch's position as a trusted provider of AI-powered search solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of businesses in specialized industries.

About Bridgeline

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact Information

Danielle Colvin
SVP of Marketing
press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.