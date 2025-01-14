Bridgeline Digital, Inc.: Top Plumbing Supplier Selects HawkSearch's Smart Search to Power Product Discovery

AI-Powered Visual and Concept Search Enhance Product Discovery for Customers in the Plumbing Industry

A leading supplier in the plumbing industry has chosen HawkSearch's Smart Search to power their product discovery experience.

The plumbing supplier will leverage Smart Search's Visual and Concept Search features from HawkSearch to enhance customer experiences and drive growth. HawkSearch's Visual Search allows customers to find products by uploading images, simplifying the process of identifying and purchasing the exact items they need. For example, a customer could upload a photo of a damaged pipe fitting to quickly locate a replacement. The Concept Search feature enables users to search using broader ideas or descriptions, ensuring relevant results even when specific product names are unknown. For instance, searching for "flexible hoses for high-pressure systems" delivers accurate matches without requiring exact terminology. Together, these capabilities streamline product discovery and create a seamless shopping experience.

"We're proud to support this industry leader in bringing cutting-edge search tools to its customers," said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "Smart Search empowers customers to find and purchase products more efficiently, driving satisfaction and business growth for the plumbing supplier."

This implementation reinforces HawkSearch's position as a trusted provider of AI-powered search solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of businesses in specialized industries.

About Bridgeline

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com .

Contact Information

View the original press release on accesswire.com