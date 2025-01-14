Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin Launches "The Pod" Shareholder Loyalty Program Through New Partnership with TiiCKER

Retail Investors Will Have Access to Exclusive Tiered Perks

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), an entertainment marketing and production company, today announced the launch of "The Pod" -- a bold new shareholder loyalty program in partnership with TiiCKER, the world's first and largest shareholder engagement platform.

"The Pod" features high-value tiered perks for Dolphin's verified investors such as gift cards and discount codes to brands like Häagen-Dazs , Francis Ford Coppola Wines , Carbone Fine Food, Saysh and Foster Supply Hospitality. Investors will also get special access to concerts, movie screenings, and celebrity meet-and-greet opportunities throughout the year.

Dolphin Entertainment shareholders can now go to TiiCKER.com/DLPN to connect any of their brokerage accounts and claim their perks and VIP experiences.

"This innovative program is all about welcoming our loyal investors further inside the Dolphin ecosystem, where so many powerful brands, incredible talent, and our remarkable events all thrive," stated Bill O'Dowd, Founder & CEO of Dolphin. "It's our way of expressing gratitude for the loyalty and support of our most dedicated champions, and creating a unique experience that deepens their connection to our company while adding value to their investment."

Driving cultural impact and elevating meaningful moments, Dolphin supports talent, creators, ideas, and brands through business partnerships and innovative marketing solutions. With capabilities in television and film production, public relations and social amplification, consumer and experiential marketing, influencer and athlete management, and ventures and strategic partnerships, Dolphin is an industry powerhouse producing premium content, launching top tier products, and providing best in class services. The company is excited to step into this next chapter of innovation in rewarding shareholders.

"Companies that engage directly with retail investors win their long-term loyalty, their trust, their vote and their wallet," said Jeff Lambert, founder and CEO of TiiCKER. "Innovators and brand champions like Dolphin understand that every investor is also a consumer and their shareholder-exclusive benefits spanning product discounts to VIP experiences is the most comprehensive we've seen in the fast-growing retail investor engagement market. We're jumping for joy to team with Dolphin and bring 'The Pod' to life."

As the world's first verified perks technology with direct-to-investor marketing capabilities, TiiCKER provides public companies with a channel for shareholder engagement through its web- and mobile-enabled platform. TiiCKER's notable partnerships include movie studio Lionsgate ( Tii:LGF ), sports-first live TV streaming platform Fubo ( Tii:FUBO ), and kitchen and laundry appliances company Whirlpool ( Tii:WHR ).

About DOLPHIN

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, has evolved from its origins as an Emmy-nominated television, digital and feature film content producer to a company with three dynamic divisions: Dolphin Entertainment, Dolphin Marketing and Dolphin Ventures.

Dolphin Entertainment: This legacy division, where it all began, has a rich history of producing acclaimed television shows, digital content and feature films. With high-profile partners like IMAX and notable projects including "The Blue Angels," Dolphin Entertainment continues to set the standard in quality storytelling and innovative content creation.

Dolphin Marketing: Established in 2017, this division has become a powerhouse in public relations, influencer marketing, management, branding strategy, talent booking and special events. Comprising top-tier companies such as 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Special Projects, The Digital Dept., Elle Communications and Always Alpha, Dolphin Marketing serves a wide range of industries - from entertainment, music and sports to hospitality, fashion and consumer products.

Dolphin Ventures: This division leverages Dolphin's best-in-class cross-marketing acumen and business development relationships to create, launch and/or accelerate innovative ideas and promising products, events and content in our areas of expertise.

About TiiCKER

Fintech TiiCKER invented verified stock perks and direct-to-shareholder marketing through its web-based and mobile app software platforms, providing consumers and investors with a revolutionary way to engage with the brands they own and love. For America's more than 100 million retail investors and fans of publicly traded brands, TiiCKER provides unique access to shareholder perks and discounts, custom articles and content, CEO and company-access events for retail investors, and TiiCKER Perks from marketing partners. For its brands and public company partners, TiiCKER creates and markets measurable Shareholder Loyalty Programs to help companies engage and reward their consumers and verified owners to maximize Shareholder Lifetime Value. As a result of its innovation and leadership in direct-to-shareholder marketing, TiiCKER was named Best Shareholder Engagement Platform at the 2024 Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, the 2024 American Business Awards® Most Innovative Tech Companies of the Year, a Top MarTech Startup in 2023 by MarTech Outlook and won the 2023 cohort for the AWS (Amazon Web Services) Fintech Accelerator program.

