WKN: A2PJM2 | ISIN: US10807Q7007 | Ticker-Symbol: BL43
Tradegate
15.01.25
17:10 Uhr
1,690 Euro
-0,060
-3,43 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
16.01.2025 14:38 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bridgeline Digital: OroCommerce Partners with HawkSearch to Power Site Search for B2B eCommerce

Finanznachrichten News

WOBURN, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / January 16, 2025 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) a AI-powered marketing technology company, has partnered with OroCommerce, a top B2B commerce platform, to integrate HawkSearch AI technology and enhance customer engagement and sales for manufacturers and distributors.

OroCommerce collaborates with HawkSearch to offer industry-specific search and merchandising experiences, serving B2B eCommerce. This collaboration emphasizes:

  • Comprehensive Industry-Specific Solutions: OroCommerce and HawkSearch unite to deliver tailored search and merchandising experiences for B2B brands.

  • Proven Success with Shared Customers: The partnership builds on mutual success, enabling easy access to HawkSearch's AI-powered search capabilities for existing and future customers.

  • Unparalleled Expertise: OroCommerce brings deep knowledge in manufacturing and distribution, recognized as a Visionary by Gartner and a Leader by IDC in the B2B commerce space.

  • Advanced AI Technology: HawkSearch leads in AI-powered site search and personalization, transforming online experiences for both B2B and B2C merchants by delivering tailored content, improving engagement, and maximizing ROI.

"Our partnership with OroCommerce strengthens our position in the B2B eCommerce space and empowers businesses with cutting-edge search capabilities," said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "We are committed to delivering superior search solutions that meet the evolving needs of online shoppers and drive measurable results for our customers."

Aaron Sheehan, Head of Product Marketing & Strategic Partnerships at OroCommerce, remarked, "By formally partnering with HawkSearch, we are building on years of existing success pairing our products for customers with complex and industry-specific needs for site search."

About OroCommerce

OroCommerce is a B2B-focused commerce platform that enables complex sales processes for manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors. OroCommerce is a complete solution that includes CRM and marketplace solutions with online storefronts optimized for the needs of B2B sellers including RFQ (request for quote) and CPQ (configure price quote). OroCommerce has many unique capabilities including a low-code workflow automation tool, and is a market-leading platform recognized by industry analysts and trade associations. OroCommerce's founders are eCommerce industry veterans Yoav Kutner, CEO; Dima Soroka, CTO; and Roy Rubin, Director of Oro's Advisory Board. For more information on OroCommerce visit https://oroinc.com

Contact:
Tamir White
Director of North America Marketing
OroCommerce

pr@oroinc.com

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact Information

Danielle Colvin
SVP of Marketing
press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
