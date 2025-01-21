Bridgeline Digital, Inc.: HawkSearch Revolutionizes Search with Unified AI-Powered Concept, Image, and Keyword Search

Hermes Release Redefines Relevance, Efficiency, and Customer Satisfaction in Search

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-driven marketing technology, has launched Unified Search in its Hermes release for the HawkSearch platform. This transformative feature integrates AI-powered Concept and Image Search with Keyword Search, delivering highly relevant, content-driven results that enhance product discovery and improve customer experience.

The Hermes release introduces powerful innovations including:

Unified Search: Integrated Concept, Image, and Keyword Search for precise, relevant results that transform product discovery.

New Preview: Tailored interface with real-time merchandising rule previews, as well as options for new Hawk AI features such as Visual Search and Concept Search.

Keyword Performance Notifications: Automated email alerts to track and optimize trending keywords for better search results.

Measurement Conversion Enhancements: Expanded flexibility and scale for normalizing search terms and product data, resulting in improved accuracy.

With the new Unified Seach features in the Hermes release, a B2B buyer in the industrial tools sector can either search for "torque wrenches for high-pressure systems," describe what the tool looks like, or describe their needs conceptually. Unified Search intelligently combines these user inputs to deliver the exact match, or the closest relevant options, streamlining the purchasing process and increasing conversions for eCommerce businesses.

"Unified Search exemplifies the innovation businesses rely on to elevate their digital strategies," said John Murcott, EVP of Product & Strategy at Bridgeline. "By integrating AI-powered tools with precise search functionality, the Hermes release delivers unmatched performance, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, helping businesses exceed expectations."

To learn more about the Hermes release, join us for the webinar, Hermes: Smarter Tools for Smarter Search, on January 22, 2025, at 12 PM EST/9 AM PST. Register here .

About Bridgeline

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com .

