WKN: A3C9BZ | ISIN: SE0016786040 | Ticker-Symbol: EY7
Frankfurt
22.01.25
09:59 Uhr
4,570 Euro
+0,025
+0,55 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
W5 SOLUTIONS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
W5 SOLUTIONS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,6005,10015:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.01.2025 13:02 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

W5 Solutions AB: Lars Lennartsson resigns as CFO of W5 Solutions AB

Finanznachrichten News

W5 Solutions today announces that Lars Lennartsson has decided to step down as CFO. Lars will remain in his current role until a successor has been recruited.

Lars Lennartsson chooses to leave his position as CFO at W5 Solutions AB on his own initiative to instead take on the role of financial manager of the subsidiary W5 Sweden AB. Lars has been CFO of W5 Solutions since 2018 when the group was formed, he will remain in the role of CFO until a successor has been recruited.

The recruitment process for a new CFO will commence immediately.

About W5 Solutions

W5 Solutions aims to become the leading global provider of sustainable defence technology. The company develops and delivers cutting-edge solutions that strengthen both its own forces and those of its allies. Their solutions in Training, Power, and Integration are designed with a focus on sustainability and innovation, making them a reliable partner for defence and security agencies worldwide

Founded in 2018, with a heritage dating back to 1940, W5 Solutions is headquartered in Stockholm.

Learn more at www.w5solutions.com.

The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. Carnegie Investment Bank AB is the company's Certified Advisor.

For more information, please contact:

Evelina Hedskog, President & CEO, W5 Solutions
+46 (0) 70 959 76 67
evelina.hedskog[at]w5solutions.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
