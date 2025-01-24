ELECOM USA: NESTOUT Launches Rugged Carabiner Battery With Built-in Phone Stand

The Swiss Army Knife of Power Banks for the Outdoors Available Now

NESTOUT, an award-winning brand from ELECOM in modular outdoor power solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its highly versatile Carabiner Battery. Engineered for adventure, the Carabiner Battery combines rugged durability with smart design, making it the ultimate portable charger for outdoor enthusiasts. Whether you're hiking, camping or exploring, this 5000mAh battery keeps your devices charged and ready for anything.

NESTOUT Carabiner 5000mAh Outdoor Power Bank Battery



Designed to withstand the elements, the NESTOUT Carabiner Battery features IP44-rated water and dust resistance, ensuring it can handle light rain, dust, and unpredictable weather conditions. The shock-absorbing silicone cushion protects the 5000mAh lithium-ion cell from drops and impacts, making it ideal for rugged outdoor use. With a USB-C in/out port, the battery offers fast charging, fully recharging in just 2 hours and 10 minutes with a 5V/2.4A charger. Compact yet powerful, it can charge a standard smartphone up to 1 to 1.6 times, ensuring you stay connected wherever your adventures take you.

Designed for Maximum Versatility

The NESTOUT Carabiner Battery integrates smart, thoughtful features to meet the needs of modern explorers. The sturdy metal carabiner clip allows you to conveniently attach it to backpacks, belts or gear loops, freeing up your hands and keeping power within reach. Need a break? The built-in retractable phone stand provides hands-free viewing, perfect for streaming videos while relaxing at the camp table or inside a tent. Plus, the cable holder keeps your charging cords organized and tangle-free, so you're always ready to power up. The 4-stage LED battery life indicator ensures you can monitor remaining power at a glance and plan accordingly.

Compact, Reliable and Travel-Ready

The NESTOUT Carabiner Battery is built for life on the move. Its lightweight, ultra-compact design clips seamlessly onto your gear without adding unnecessary bulk, making it the perfect companion for hiking, fishing, camping or everyday adventures. Wherever your path leads, the Carabiner Battery delivers reliable power and unmatched convenience. With features like a hands-free phone stand, durable construction, and fast-charging capabilities, this battery is more than just a charger - it's about keeping you prepared and connected when it matters most.

Engineered for Safety and the Elements

Built to endure real-world outdoor conditions, the Carabiner Battery combines IP44-rated water and dust resistance with shockproof construction for reliable performance in tough environments. The integrated five safety protection functions - including overcharge, overdischarge, overcurrent, short circuit, and temperature detection - ensure safe and worry-free operation, even in demanding outdoor settings.

A Part of the Modular NESTOUT Ecosystem

The Carabiner Battery complements NESTOUT's growing ecosystem of outdoor power products, including solar panels, lighting accessories, and power banks. Together, these modular solutions provide versatile, reliable energy for any adventure, ensuring you're always prepared for life outdoors.

Availability and Pricing

The NESTOUT Carabiner Battery will be available starting at an MSRP of $44.99 on www.NESTOUT.com.

