Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LFDS | ISIN: JP3168200008 | Ticker-Symbol: 9EL
Frankfurt
24.01.25
17:00 Uhr
8,750 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
ELECOM CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELECOM CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,8509,25019:48
ACCESS Newswire
24.01.2025 18:14 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ELECOM USA: NESTOUT Launches Rugged Carabiner Battery With Built-in Phone Stand

Finanznachrichten News

The Swiss Army Knife of Power Banks for the Outdoors Available Now

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 24, 2025 / NESTOUT, an award-winning brand from ELECOM in modular outdoor power solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its highly versatile Carabiner Battery. Engineered for adventure, the Carabiner Battery combines rugged durability with smart design, making it the ultimate portable charger for outdoor enthusiasts. Whether you're hiking, camping or exploring, this 5000mAh battery keeps your devices charged and ready for anything.

NESTOUT Carabiner 5000mAh Outdoor Power Bank Battery

NESTOUT Carabiner 5000mAh Outdoor Power Bank Battery

Designed to withstand the elements, the NESTOUT Carabiner Battery features IP44-rated water and dust resistance, ensuring it can handle light rain, dust, and unpredictable weather conditions. The shock-absorbing silicone cushion protects the 5000mAh lithium-ion cell from drops and impacts, making it ideal for rugged outdoor use. With a USB-C in/out port, the battery offers fast charging, fully recharging in just 2 hours and 10 minutes with a 5V/2.4A charger. Compact yet powerful, it can charge a standard smartphone up to 1 to 1.6 times, ensuring you stay connected wherever your adventures take you.

Designed for Maximum Versatility

The NESTOUT Carabiner Battery integrates smart, thoughtful features to meet the needs of modern explorers. The sturdy metal carabiner clip allows you to conveniently attach it to backpacks, belts or gear loops, freeing up your hands and keeping power within reach. Need a break? The built-in retractable phone stand provides hands-free viewing, perfect for streaming videos while relaxing at the camp table or inside a tent. Plus, the cable holder keeps your charging cords organized and tangle-free, so you're always ready to power up. The 4-stage LED battery life indicator ensures you can monitor remaining power at a glance and plan accordingly.

Compact, Reliable and Travel-Ready

The NESTOUT Carabiner Battery is built for life on the move. Its lightweight, ultra-compact design clips seamlessly onto your gear without adding unnecessary bulk, making it the perfect companion for hiking, fishing, camping or everyday adventures. Wherever your path leads, the Carabiner Battery delivers reliable power and unmatched convenience. With features like a hands-free phone stand, durable construction, and fast-charging capabilities, this battery is more than just a charger - it's about keeping you prepared and connected when it matters most.

Engineered for Safety and the Elements

Built to endure real-world outdoor conditions, the Carabiner Battery combines IP44-rated water and dust resistance with shockproof construction for reliable performance in tough environments. The integrated five safety protection functions - including overcharge, overdischarge, overcurrent, short circuit, and temperature detection - ensure safe and worry-free operation, even in demanding outdoor settings.

A Part of the Modular NESTOUT Ecosystem

The Carabiner Battery complements NESTOUT's growing ecosystem of outdoor power products, including solar panels, lighting accessories, and power banks. Together, these modular solutions provide versatile, reliable energy for any adventure, ensuring you're always prepared for life outdoors.

Availability and Pricing

The NESTOUT Carabiner Battery will be available starting at an MSRP of $44.99 on www.NESTOUT.com.

Contact Information

Buse Kayar
buse.kayar@issuerdirect.com

.

SOURCE: ELECOM USA



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.