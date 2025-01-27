Clean Vision Corporation: Clean-Seas West Virginia Signs Long-Term Lease for Its PCN Facility in Belle, West Virginia

Clean Vision Corporation (OTCQB:CLNV) ("Clean Vision" or the "Company"), through its subsidiary Clean-Seas West Virginia, Inc. ("Clean-Seas West Virginia"), proudly announces Clean-Seas West Virginia's signing of a long-term lease for a Plastic Conversion Network ("PCN") facility located in Belle, West Virginia (the "Belle Facility"). The Belle Facility will be the Company's first PCN located in the United States, marking a significant step in the Company's mission to transform plastic waste into sustainable energy solutions.

The Belle Facility, leased from the Quincy Coal Company, sits on a 9-acre site and consists of a 62,000-square-foot main building and two adjacent buildings. The Company believes the Belle Facility's location, positioned with access to truck, rail, and barge transportation, offers optimal logistics and a low-carbon footprint, giving it great potential to serve as a hub for Clean-Seas operations in West Virginia and the entire Mid-Atlantic region.

"We are thrilled to welcome Clean-Seas West Virginia to Belle," said Nancy Bruns, President of Quincy Coal Company. "This facility represents an important step forward for West Virginia as we embrace clean, environmentally friendly technologies. We are especially excited about 40+ new, good paying jobs for the Upper Kanawha Valley. Clean Seas West Virginia is a great company with a wonderful mission. We look forward to a long relationship with them."

The lease is for 20 years, with additional options, providing Clean-Seas West Virginia with a long-term horizon to establish and expand its operations. Current plans are for the Belle Facility to leverage advanced technologies to convert plastic feedstock into environmentally friendly fuels, including clean hydrogen, positioning it as a flagship site in Clean Vision's global PCN strategy.

John Yonce, President of Clean-Seas West Virginia, expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunities the Belle Facility offers, and for the partnership and collaboration with key stakeholders on this project. "We look forward to our continued collaboration with Quincy Coal Company, Governor Morrisey, the West Virginia Economic Development Authority, and the Department of Economic Development to create a project that is environmentally friendly, socially responsible, and economically beneficial. Together, we aim to make a meaningful impact on both the local economy and the global fight against plastic waste."

This milestone reflects Clean Vision's commitment to advancing the circular plastic economy while fostering economic growth in West Virginia. The Belle facility is expected to create 40 new jobs and set a precedent for sustainable innovation in the region. Current plans are for the Belle Facility to commence operations in the third quarter of 2025, with an initial processing capability of 50 tons per day.

About Clean Vision Corporation:

Clean Vision is a public company that operates in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. For more information, visit: www.cleanvisioncorp.com and follow us on Twitter, X: @CleanVisionCorp

About Clean-Seas West Virginia, Inc.:



Clean-Seas West-Virginia, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Clean Vision, is working to provide efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address the global plastic crisis as creating economic opportunity and social benefit across the world. Clean-Seas' goal is to offer "best in class" pyrolysis technology deployment with strategic alliances for plastic diversion and conversion, including securing plastic feedstock and off-take agreements. For more information, visit: www.clean-seas.com

About Quincy Coal Company:

Quincy Coal Company is owned by the John L. Dickinson Family. It manages industrial, commercial and residential properties in Belle, WV.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes express or implied statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and may contain projections of our future results of operations or of our financial information or state other forward-looking information. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements relate to future events or our future operational or financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including, without limitation, our ability to raise capital necessary to successfully complete the build-out and launch of the Belle Facility, which success cannot be guaranteed; statements regarding the timelines and estimates with respect to the commencement of operations, and processing capabilities, of the Belle Facility; projections with respect to the amount of and quality of jobs associated with the Belle Facility; our ability to establish the Belle Facility and expand its capabilities to service the entire Mid-Atlantic Region of the United States and beyond; statements regarding our assessment of the advantages that the location of the Belle Facility offers and its potential impact on the region; our ability to expand the PCN and establish plastic conversion facilities in various regions throughout the world; our ability to successfully identify and implement contracts with parties required to supply plastic feedstock four our PCN facilities; statements about our ability to deploy the PCN and plastic conversion facilities on a global scale; statements about our future financial performance, including our estimated revenue generation, cash flows, costs of revenue and operating expenses; our anticipated growth; our predictions about our industry; our estimates with respect to expanding and meeting our projections for our facilities; our ability to secure feedstock and offtake agreements sufficient to meet anticipated growth, revenue generation and project processing capabilities; and the impact of local and global regulations and laws that could impact our plans to establish and expand our PCN and plastic conversion facilities. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update, and expressly disclaim the obligation to update, any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact

Clean Vision Corporation

Dan Bates, CEO

d.bates@cleanvisioncorp.com

Investors

Frank Benedetto

619-915-9422

SOURCE: Clean Vision Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire