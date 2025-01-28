CTT Systems AB: CTT wins Anti-Condensation System Order from a European Airline for Retrofit in 146 Airbus A321neo Aircraft with Options for Additional 9 Systems

NYKÖPING, SE / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2025 / CTT Systems AB (STO:CTT)

CTT SYSTEMS AB ("CTT"), the market leader of aircraft humidity control systems, announces order for 146 Anti-Condensation-systems from a European airline to be retrofitted in 146 Airbus A321neos, with optional purchase rights for additional 9 systems. Based on list price, the total order value is approx. 120 MSEK and another 7 MSEK if all options are exercised. Deliveries of the first 30 systems will commence in Q3 2025 and are scheduled to be completed in 2028. Delivery dates for the remaining order of 116 systems are not yet specified, but all deliveries shall be completed no later than 2035.

The Anti-Condensation systems will be installed at the first C-check for every aircraft.

The CTT Anti-Fuselage-Condensation system removes trapped water in blankets, keeps the crown area dry and prevents unwanted excess weight from water accumulation. Airlines hereby operate with lower energy needs and less pollutant emissions.

A 200 - 300 kg weight reduction on Airbus A321neo aircraft generates the following advantages:

· Reducing fuel burn with estimated 0.4 - 0.6% and

· Cutting CO2 emissions with approx. 65 - 95 tons per aircraft per year with fuel savings of approx. 25,000 - 38,000 liters per year,

· Higher operational reliability from significantly lowered moisture-related faults in electrical equipment (reduced Out-Of-Service time and repair costs)

· Lower rate of insulation blanket replacement

About CTT Systems

CTT is the leading supplier of active humidity control systems in aircraft. We solve the aircraft humidity paradox - with far too dry cabin air - and too much moisture in the fuselage - causing dehydration for people onboard and excess weight in the aircraft inducing larger environmental footprint. CTT offers humidifiers and dehumidifiers available for retrofit and line-fit on commercial aircraft as well as private jets. For more information about CTT and how active humidity control products make air traveling a little more sustainable and far more pleasurable, please visit: www.ctt.se

