Regulatory News:

LLAMA GROUP (Paris: ALLAM) (Brussels: ALLAM) announces that it has signed an addendum to the settlement agreement originally concluded with Azerion in June 2024. This addendum reflects mutual agreements between the parties and updates the terms of the settlement.

Under the terms of this addendum:

LLAMA GROUP will receive a prepayment of 1,350,000 against the maximum guarantee. This payment is expected to take place on 24 January 2025.

The maximum guarantee will move from €7,054,780 to €6,554,780.

The calculation method for the guarantee as well as its payment deadline of January 31, 2026, remain unchanged.

As of today, LLAMA GROUP holds 1,166,606 shares of Azerion.

Next Meeting

January 31, 2025 Annual Sales Revenue Reporting 2024

About Llama Group

Llama Group is a pioneer and leader in the digital music industry. With extensive expertise across various sectors, the group owns the iconic Winamp platform, the Bridger copyright management company, and the Jamendo music licensing company. Llama Group's ambition is to build the future of the music industry through sustained investment in a range of innovative solutions and in the talent and skills of people who love music. The group stands by its brand values: empowerment, access, simplicity, and fairness. Winamp's vision is a world where a cutting-edge music platform connects artists and their fans like never before. Bridger's mission is to support songwriters and composers by providing a simple and innovative solution for collecting royalties. Jamendo enables independent artists to generate additional income through commercial licenses. Finally, Hotmix offers a bouquet of more than sixty thematic and free digital radio stations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250128597785/en/

Contacts:

Investors Relations

Olivier Van Gulck

investors@llama-group.com