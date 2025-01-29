Anzeige
Bridgeline Digital: Global Manufacturer Launches HawkSearch to Power Product Discovery

Finanznachrichten News

AI-Powered Search Enhances Customer Engagement and Drives Conversions

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2025 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-driven marketing technology, announced that a prominent global manufacturer of life safety equipment and training for first responders and law enforcement has successfully implemented HawkSearch to elevate their digital customer experience.

The global leader, leveraging Salesforce Commerce Cloud, is utilizing the platform's advanced search and merchandising capabilities to improve the search experience across their product catalog. This integration includes sophisticated tools for promoting specific products, managing out-of-stock items, and refining search result rankings. The Instant Engage feature displays trending items and content as users interact with the search bar, while enhanced product category landing pages deliver highly relevant results.

These enhancements aim to boost website performance, increase traffic, and drive higher conversion rates, aligning with the company's strategic objectives.

"We are excited to support this global leader in advancing their digital experience with HawkSearch," said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "This implementation empowers them to deliver superior customer engagement and achieve significant business outcomes."

About Bridgeline
Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact Information
Danielle Colvin
SVP of Marketing
press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
