Bridgeline Digital: Leading JanSan Provider Powers Optimizely Site With HawkSearch

AI-Driven Search Enhances Product Discovery and eCommerce Performance

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 30, 2025 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered marketing technology, announced that a leading provider in the JanSan industry has implemented HawkSearch to optimize product discovery on its Optimizely-powered eCommerce site. This implementation underscores the provider's commitment to delivering an enhanced digital experience through advanced search capabilities.

The JanSan leader is leveraging HawkSearch's dynamic auto-complete, fine-grain relevancy tuning, personalized product recommendations, promotional tools, and merchandising capabilities to improve search accuracy and conversion rates. A key feature in the implementation is Unit of Measure Conversion, which ensures search queries return accurate results regardless of unit format. For example, a customer searching for "1-gallon disinfectant" will receive relevant results whether products are listed in gallons, liters, or ounces. This eliminates confusion and streamlines product discovery by standardizing measurements across the catalog.

"This launch highlights the speed and agility of HawkSearch's deployment and the strong collaboration between the customer and our team," said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline. "By quickly adapting to their needs, we're ensuring a seamless, AI-driven search experience that maximizes engagement and drives business growth."

