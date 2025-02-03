Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin Named Agency of the Year on the 2025 Observer PR Power List

List Highlights Achievements by Powerhouse Agencies of the Dolphin Marketing Division: 42West, The Door, Shore Fire, Elle Communications, and DISRPT Agency

Dolphin (Nasdaq:DLPN) has been named Agency of the Year atop Observer's prestigious PR Power List, solidifying its position as the most influential marketing and communications company today. The list recognizes the top 25 most effective, successful, and culturally relevant agencies in the U.S. today, as well as the leaders behind them. Among those recognized inside Dolphin's marketing division are 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, and Elle Communications. DISRPT agency, which recently became part of The Door, also earned Top 10 recognition at #7.

"When we set out to assemble the best-in-class agencies under one roof, we knew we were creating something special-but to have the Observer recognize it by naming us Agency of the Year? That's just incredible," said Bill O'Dowd, Founder and CEO of Dolphin. "This honor confirms what we've always believed: that by bringing together the most talented teams in PR, marketing, and influence, we're building something greater than the sum of its parts."

Dolphin's rise has been fueled by innovation, strategic acquisitions, and an unwavering commitment to redefining the role of marketing and public relations. Under CEO Bill O'Dowd, the company's Q3 2024 revenue surged 24.5 percent year-over-year to $12.7 million, with total revenue for the first nine months climbing 26.6 percent to $39.4 million. The company has expanded its influence across industries, from launching Always Alpha, a women's sports management agency founded by Allyson Felix, to acquiring Elle Communications, an award-winning social impact agency.

In other current news, Dolphin's marketing division is making a major impact this quarter with Shore Fire Media's clients receiving 8 wins and 27 nominations at last night's 2025 GRAMMY Awards across genres including Americana, jazz, gospel, and global music. The Door played a pivotal role in the ideation, development, creation, and marketing/PR of Häagen-Dazs' first-ever campaign for the big game ahead this weekend. And 42West clients have secured eight Academy Award nominations at the upcoming 97th Academy Awards. Notable nominations include Sony Pictures Classics' 'I'M STILL HERE' with three nominations (Best Picture, Best Actress, and Best International Feature), 'WICKED', produced by Marc Platt, which received 10 nominations, and Andrew Watt, who earned a Best Original Song nomination for 'Never Too Late' from 'ELTON JOHN: NEVER TOO LATE'.

In 2024 Dolphin Entertainment, the company's content division, released the documentary sensation "The Blue Angels," its first IMAX co-production, which hit the number one spot on Amazon Prime. Recently, it was announced that the film was released in a new 3D version, specifically cut for institutional theaters, and will continue to be viewed by audiences across the globe at the Smithsonian Udvar-Hazy Center IMAX, Carnival Cruises IMAX Theaters, and many more.

Beyond PR, Dolphin continues to innovate through venture-building, launching award-winning Staple Gin in collaboration with Rachael Ray and expanding into AI with a new partnership with Loti.AI to provide proprietary software that protects high-profile clients from deepfakes and unauthorized content.

The Digital Dept. is Dolphin's full-service influencer marketing and talent management agency, specializing in brand strategy and creator representation. Managing over 200 creators with a combined social footprint of 340 million, The Digital Dept. launched a new Affiliate Marketing and Content Creator Services division, tapping into the $13 billion affiliate marketing industry.

Rounding out the marketing division, Special Projects is the leading talent booking, creative content, and special event agency. By uniting companies and public figures, Special Projects creates opportunities that garner press, build engagement, drive sales, and uniquely position its partners within the zeitgeist. Current clients include CHASE/The Infatuation, The Peabody Awards, Chanel, Bumble, The Wall Street Journal Magazine, The Bustle Digital Group and The Academy Museum.

About Dolphin:

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, has evolved from its origins as an Emmy-nominated television, digital, and feature film content producer to a company with three dynamic divisions: Dolphin Entertainment, Dolphin Marketing, and Dolphin Ventures.

Dolphin Entertainment: This legacy division, where it all began, has a rich history of producing acclaimed television shows, digital content, and feature films. With high-profile partners like IMAX and notable projects including The Blue Angels, Dolphin Entertainment continues to set the standard in quality storytelling and innovative content creation.

Dolphin Marketing: Established in 2017, this division has become a powerhouse in public relations, influencer marketing, management, branding strategy, talent booking, and special events. Comprising top-tier companies such as 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Special Projects, The Digital Dept., Elle Communications, and Always Alpha, Dolphin Marketing serves a wide range of industries-from entertainment, music, and sports to hospitality, fashion, and consumer products.

Dolphin Ventures: This division leverages Dolphin's best-in-class cross-marketing acumen and business development relationships to create, launch, and accelerate innovative ideas and promising products, events, and content in its areas of expertise.

Dolphin has also launched "The Pod", a new shareholder loyalty program in partnership with TiiCKER, the world's first and largest shareholder engagement platform. "The Pod" features high-value tiered perks for Dolphin's verified investors, including gift cards and discount codes for brands like Häagen-Dazs, Francis Ford Coppola Wines, Carbone Fine Food, Saysh, and Foster Supply Hospitality. Investors may also receive special access to concerts, movie screenings, and celebrity meet-and-greet opportunities throughout the year.

Dolphin Entertainment shareholders can now visit TiiCKER.com/DLPN to connect their brokerage accounts and claim their perks and VIP experiences.

