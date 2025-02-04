TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (MIELF.PK) Tuesday reported profit before income taxes 344.633 billion yen for the 9-month period, higher than 249.023 billion yen in the comparable period last year.Operating profit increased to 303.555 billion yen from 222.333 billion yen in the prior year.Net profit rose to 248.094 billion yen from 186.097 billion yen a year ago.Revenue for the period grew to 4,000.351 billion from 3,782.406 billion yen in the previous year.Looking forward, the company now expects full-year revenue to be 5,400 billion yen, up from the previous outlook of 5,390 billion yen. It continues to expect net profit of 315 billion yen for the year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX