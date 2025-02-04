Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2025) - Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q0) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Energy Plug Technologies Corp. (CSE: PLUG) (OTCQB: PLGGF) (FSE: 6GQ) to integrate cutting-edge quantum-based cybersecurity into energy storage and management solutions-ushering in a new era of secured energy infrastructure.

QeM's technology leverages True Entropy from electron-based Quantum Random Number Generation (QRNG), combined with both classical and post-quantum encryption, to establish a multi-layered security framework. This advanced protection system is designed to counter evolving cyber threats by providing enhanced point-to-point encryption for energy infrastructure.

"Energy infrastructure is a prime target for cyber threats, and conventional security measures are no longer enough," said Francis Bellido, CEO of QeM. "By embedding quantum encryption directly into energy management systems, we are setting a new standard for data protection in the energy sector."

This collaboration marks a transformational fusion of quantum-based security and energy technology, ensuring that battery energy storage systems (BESS), inverters, and energy management platforms are shielded from increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks. As AI-driven energy grids become more interconnected, the risk of cyber threats to critical infrastructure continues to rise, making next-generation security solutions a top priority.

According to a recent DNV Cyber report*, "The energy sector is increasingly recognizing cybersecurity as the greatest current risk to their business, with 65% of energy professionals acknowledging this concern."

By integrating Quantum eMotion's QRNG and quantum-grade cybersecurity with Energy Plug's expertise in energy storage and management, this partnership is poised to redefine security and reliability for grid-connected, off-grid, and microgrid applications. The impact is expected to extend across critical sectors, including utilities, AI-powered data centers, defense, and essential infrastructure.

"The future of energy is increasingly smart, decentralized, and interconnected, bringing both opportunities and critical cybersecurity challenges," said Paul Dickson, CEO of Energy Plug Technologies. "In collaboration with Quantum eMotion, we are integrating advanced quantum encryption into our energy systems to fortify critical infrastructure against evolving cyber threats. This strategic initiative ensures our customers benefit from the highest level of security, reliability, and resilience in energy management."

With the increasing digitalization of energy networks, this partnership underscores the urgent need for quantum-enhanced cybersecurity-a crucial step in safeguarding the future of energy resilience.

About Energy Plug Technologies Corp.

Energy Plug Technologies Corp. develops battery energy storage systems and energy management solutions for industries requiring high-security, high-performance energy solutions.

About QeM

The Company's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware and software security for connected devices. QeM has become a pioneering force in classical and quantum cybersecurity solutions thanks to its patented Quantum Random Number Generator, a security solution that exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced protection for high-value assets and critical systems.

The Company intends to target highly valued Financial Services, Healthcare, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

