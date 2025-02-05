Regulatory News:

Safran Aircraft Engines, the world leader in aircraft propulsion, relies on the expertise of Dalkia, a subsidiary of EDF, and Arverne Drilling Services, a subsidiary of Arverne Group (Paris:ARVEN), to reach a new milestone in its low-carbon commitment. It becomes the first industrial player in the Paris region to install a deep geothermal power plant at its Villaroche site (Seine-et-Marne).

Safran Aircraft Engines has chosen the consortium to design, build and maintain its future geothermal power plant in Villaroche, one of its main production centers with over 5,000 employees. This unique facility, which will combine deep geothermal energy, heat pumps and modernized heating networks, will, at the end, replace 84% of the energy needs, currently supplied by gas boilers, with low-carbon, local and renewable energy.

Drillings 1,650 meters deep, spaced one kilometer apart in the Dogger, where the water temperature reaches almost 75°C, will be carried out on the site, by the end of 2025. Commissioning of the geothermal power plant is scheduled for late 2026. By harnessing the heat of the subsoil, this solution will avoid the emission of 6,500 tonnes of CO2 per year, representing a 75% reduction in carbon emissions linked to heating the site.

This pioneering project between Safran and the Dalkia-Arverne Drilling Services consortium is proof that industry can be both efficient and environmentally friendly and opens the way to new prospects for the decarbonization of industrial activities, which are essential to the country's economy.

Delphine Berilloux, Director of Human and Social Responsibility, in charge of Safran Aircraft Engines sites, says: "This strategic partnership fully reflects our commitment to a low-carbon industry. We are delighted to benefit from Dalkia-Arverne's proven expertise in deep geothermal energy, as we pursue our objective of reducing CO2 emissions from our industrial sites. This project is complementary to other major Safran initiatives, such as the installation of photovoltaic farms at some fifteen Group sites in France and abroad

"Through this partnership, Dalkia is demonstrating that solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in industry do exist, and that geothermal energy is one of them. I salute the commitment of Safran Aircraft Engines which, through this ambitious and innovative project, will significantly reduce the carbon footprint of its site while strengthening its energy independence. It's an example that I'm convinced will be followed, especially since the potential is great in the Paris region." Sylvie Jéhanno, Chairman and CEO of Dalkia.

"This project bringing together leading French industrial players demonstrates the expertise of our companies and their shared commitment to decarbonizing industry through geothermal energy. We are proud that Safran Aircraft Engines has chosen our expertise to equip itself with a geothermal plant, which will provide renewable, local energy, enabling it to significantly reduce its carbon footprint. We are convinced that subsoil resources, and geothermal energy in particular, are essential levers for making a success of the energy transition and meeting the challenges of decarbonizing industry." Pierre Brossollet, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Arverne Group.

Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aviation (propulsion, equipment and interiors), defense and space markets. Its core purpose is to contribute to a safer, more sustainable world, where air transport is more environmentally friendly, comfortable and accessible. Safran has a global presence, with 92 000 employees and sales of 23.2 billion euros in 2023, and holds, alone or in partnership, world or regional leadership positions in its core markets.

Safran Aircraft Engines designs, produces and markets, alone or in partnership, civil and military aircraft engines offering the highest levels of performance, reliability and environmental protection. Through CFM International*, the company is the world leader in short- and medium-haul commercial aircraft propulsion.

*CFM International is a 50/50 joint venture between Safran Aircraft Engines and GE Aerospace.

For more information: www.safran-group.com and www.safran-aircraft-engines.com @Safran and @SafranEngines on X.

Dalkia: taking up the climate challenge together! For 85 years, Dalkia, a subsidiary of the EDF Group and a leader in energy services, has been investing in and developing renewable and recovered energies, and supporting its customers over the long term to help them save energy and reduce their CO2 emissions. More than 20,000 employees throughout France and abroad maintain and operate facilities for industrial sites, commercial buildings, local authorities, healthcare establishments and housing, using innovative, high-performance solutions to accelerate the decarbonization of sites and regions. Find out more about our solutions on our eco-responsible website www.dalkia.fr

Arverne Group specializes in harnessing underground resources to transform them into environmentally friendly, local and renewable energy, contributing to the prosperity of local communities. As an integrated industrial player, Arverne Group spans the entire underground value chain, from exploration to drilling and production to sales to end-users. Arverne Group aims to become the French leader in geothermal energy and its by-products, including low-carbon geothermal lithium.

Founded in Pau in 2018, Arverne Group has structured its business activities around several subsidiaries, notably 2gré (sale of geothermal heat), Lithium de France (geothermal heat and extraction and sale of geothermal lithium) and Arverne Drilling Services (drilling operations).

A mission-driven company, Arverne Group is listed on the Tech Leaders segment of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR001400JWR8, symbol ARVEN).

www.arverne.earth

