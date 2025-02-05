Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Geheime Erdgas-Perle: Horizon Petroleum startet Lachowice-Projekt: Aktie vor neuem Höhenflug?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LFDS | ISIN: JP3168200008 | Ticker-Symbol: 9EL
Frankfurt
05.02.25
17:00 Uhr
9,000 Euro
+0,150
+1,69 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
ELECOM CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELECOM CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,0509,45019:10
ACCESS Newswire
05.02.2025 18:02 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ELECOM USA: NESTOUT Valentine's Day Gift Guide to Adventure Ready Gifts - Up to 21% OFF

Finanznachrichten News

Find the Perfect Valentine's Gift for the Outdoor Lover in Your Life!

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2025 / This Valentine's Day, give the gift of adventure with NESTOUT, an ELECOM brand, and its rugged outdoor power solutions. From now through February 14th, enjoy 20% off sitewide on all NESTOUT products when you spend $89 or more on NESTOUT.com. Plus, take advantage of Amazon deals of up to 21% off across all NESTOUT products for a limited time!

NESTOUT Valentine's Day Sale

NESTOUT Valentine's Day Sale
NESTOUT is offering up to 20% off entire site on orders over $89.

The Ultimate Valentine's Day Gift Guide for Outdoor Enthusiasts

Whether your loved one is a camper, hiker, or outdoor explorer, NESTOUT's durable and modular power solutions make the perfect gift. Built to withstand the toughest conditions, NESTOUT's shockproof and weather-resistant power banks (Outdoor Batteries) and accessories provide reliable power in any environment, ensuring connectivity no matter where the adventure leads.

Gift Ideas for Every Adventurer:

For the Explorer

NESTOUT Outdoor Batteries are the perfect companion for those always on the go. Featuring a modular system, they seamlessly integrate with other NESTOUT accessories like LAMP-1 and FLASH-1, providing both power and lighting for diverse outdoor settings. Their rugged, shockproof build ensures year-round durability.

For the Minimalist Adventurer

The ultra-compact and versatile Carabiner Battery is ideal for those who prefer lightweight, on-the-go power without the bulk. Built for tough conditions, it is shockproof, water- and dust-resistant, and features a sturdy metal carabiner for easy attachment.

For the Camper

On sale for the first time since its launch, the NESTOUT Fan offers cooling relief in summer and helps circulate warm air in winter, making it an all-season essential. This modular accessory seamlessly attaches to 5000mAh and 10000mAh Outdoor Batteries, providing hassle-free power on the go.

For the Sustainability-Conscious Adventurer

Pair an Outdoor Battery with the Solar Panel to harness eco-friendly energy while off the grid, allowing outdoor enthusiasts to recharge their devices sustainably.

Where to Shop the Sale

  • Shop Now on NESTOUT: NESTOUT Valentine's Sale

  • Explore Deals on Amazon: NESTOUT Amazon Store

Don't miss out-this Valentine's Day sale ends on February 14th! Whether you're planning a camping trip, gearing up for a hiking adventure, or looking for a thoughtful gift, NESTOUT's durable and modular power solutions make for the perfect present.

For more information about NESTOUT and our latest products, visit www.nestout.com.

Contact Information

Tu Nguyen
Marketing Manager
tu_nguyen@nestout.com

.

SOURCE: ELECOM USA



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.