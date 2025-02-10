Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
10.02.2025 23:14 Uhr
Trillium Partners LP Breach of Contract Litigation Against Clean Vision Corporation

Finanznachrichten News

NAPLES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2025 / (OTCQB:CLNV) Trillium Partners LP ("Trillium") announces that on November 1, 2024 it filed a Complaint (the "Action") in the United States District Court for the District of Nevada against Clean Vision Corporation (OTCQB:CLNV) ("Clean Vision") alleging breach of contract relating to Trillium's outstanding loan (the "Note") to Clean Vision.

The case number for the Action in the United States District Court for the District of Nevada is 2:24-cv-02047-APG-BNW.

CONTACT:

Trillium Partners, L.P.
2338 Immokalee Rd
Naples Florida 34110

SOURCE: Trillium Partners. L.P.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
