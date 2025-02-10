Trillium Partners LP Breach of Contract Litigation Against Clean Vision Corporation

(OTCQB:CLNV) Trillium Partners LP ("Trillium") announces that on November 1, 2024 it filed a Complaint (the "Action") in the United States District Court for the District of Nevada against Clean Vision Corporation (OTCQB:CLNV) ("Clean Vision") alleging breach of contract relating to Trillium's outstanding loan (the "Note") to Clean Vision.

The case number for the Action in the United States District Court for the District of Nevada is 2:24-cv-02047-APG-BNW.

