Dienstag, 11.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
US-Biotech-Firma sorgt für Furore - steckt hier die Zukunft der Krebsheilung?
EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES: Press Release regarding suspension of trading

Finanznachrichten News

Press release

Paris, 11 February 2025

Exail Technologies has requested Euronext to suspend the trading of its stock (FR0000062671 - EXA) listed on the Euronext Paris market from the publication of this press release, pending the release of an upcoming press release.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is an industrial company specializing in high technologies in the field of autonomous robotics with vertical integration of its activities. The group offers complex systems of drones, navigation, as well as products for aerospace and photonics. Exail Technologies ensures performance, reliability, and security for its civil and military clients operating in harsh environments and generates its revenue in nearly 80 countries.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA) and is part of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, which includes over 110 leading or high-growth tech companies in their fields.

www.exail-technologies.com

Contacts :
Investors Relations
Hugo Soussan
Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86
h.soussan@exail-technologies.com

Anne-Pauline Petureaux
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72
apetureaux@actus.fr		Media Relations
Manon Clairet
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
mclairet@actus.fr
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-89974-cp_exail-technologies_suspension-cours_en.pdf

