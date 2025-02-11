EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES: Contract worth several hundred million euros for drone systems

Press release

Paris, 11 February 2025 at 17h15

After an international tender launched several years ago, a leading navy has decided to entrust Exail Technologies with the supply of several autonomous drone systems for underwater mine warfare. This major success reinforces the group's strategy and the development choices made for over 10 years. This program will be transformative for Exail in terms of size and positioning to win other upcoming programs worldwide. It is expected to have an additional positive effect on the group's profitability.

A major program with the UMIS system

This contract represents an amount of several hundred million euros for Exail Technologies. The systems are expected to be delivered over a period of 4 years. The contract's entry into force remains subject to usual conditions, including the receipt of a down payment. The program will then be recorded in the order book. Exail Technologies will be able to communicate later on the client's identity and the contract amount, subject to the client's agreement.

With this program, this navy will acquire state-of-the-art drone systems. They will consist of different types of drones from the group's existing range and integrated into Exail's Control & Command system. The UMIS systems offered by Exail may include surface drones, underwater detection drones, several underwater drones for the MIDS (Mine Identification & Destruction Systems) mission, as well as aerial drones.

A transformative program for the group

Upon the contract's entry into force, the group's order book will exceed the one billion euro mark. This is another important milestone in Exail's history: the group had changed dimension in 2019 with the BENL program win, then in 2022 with the acquisition of iXblue, and today with the win of a new contract worth several hundred million euros. In a few years, the order book has thus been multiplied by 10.

With this new program, the company intends to strengthen its strong position in this market with a success rate of over 90% on tenders over the past 6 years. Exail remains the only player with all the necessary drones for underwater mine clearance missions by drones. The choice made by this client further strengthens the competitive advantage over competing solutions and positions the group for other upcoming tenders.

Upcoming Publications

February 19, 2025: activity of the 4 th quarter 2025

quarter 2025 March 25, 2025: 2024 annual results

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is an industrial company specializing in high technologies in the field of autonomous robotics with vertical integration of its activities. The group offers complex systems of drones, navigation, as well as products for aerospace and photonics. Exail Technologies ensures performance, reliability, and security for its civil and military clients operating in harsh environments and generates its revenue in nearly 80 countries.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA) and is part of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, which includes over 110 leading or high-growth tech companies in their fields.

www.exail-technologies.com

Contacts : Investors Relations

Hugo Soussan

Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86

h.soussan@ exail-technologies.com



Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72

apetureaux@actus.fr Media Relations

Manon Clairet

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

yJuaacWblmzIyG5tZcqab5dpaphiw2bJZWLJlpRoZZiYaGtgyZqSbJvJZnFqnmxv

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-89979-cp_exail-technologies_commande-umis_en.pdf