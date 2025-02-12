Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin Leads Major Brand Activations During Super Bowl LVIII

Observer's 2025 #1 Agency of the Year Showcases its Award-Winning Marketing Prowess Across Advertising, Live Events, and Social Media

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), the leading independent entertainment marketing and production company, made its mark on Super Bowl LVIII with a series of dynamic brand activations that generated widespread buzz. Through three of its award-winning subsidiaries-The Door, 42West, and Shore Fire Media-Dolphin played an integral role in bringing some of the game's most talked-about campaigns and cultural moments to life, from national ad campaigns to real-time social engagement and live event integrations.

The Door x Häagen-Dazs: Not So Fast, Not So Furious

When The Door's longtime client Häagen-Dazs® set out to create its first-ever Super Bowl commercial, they turned to the agency not just for media relations but as a true strategic partner across various channels. The Door's integrated marketing team helped shape the Not So Fast, Not So Furious campaign from ideation to execution, securing Hollywood A-listers Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Ludacris.

Beyond the screen, The Door extended the campaign into real-life experiences, launching a cross-country activation called 'Dazs Drive' featuring a custom-built '63 Cadillac convertible with an ice cream freezer trunk, luxurious ice-cream-inspired custom paint, and trim work in the Häagen-Dazs® brand colors of burgundy and cream. The drive culminated in a high-energy commercial reveal behind the DJ booth at Shaq's annual Fun House event in New Orleans, where Ludacris was a performer and attendees had a chance to sit in the driver's seat with Häagen-Dazs® ice cream bars.

The campaign's impact was amplified by strategic media placements, including an exclusive premiere of the ad on Good Morning America and widespread coverage across People.com, Access Daily, Entertainment Tonight, Associated Press, Adweek, Ad Age, Billboard, Digiday, Forbes, Newsday, and The Hollywood Reporter, among others.

Super Bowl x The Door's DISRPT Division

The Door's DISRPT division made a major impact during the Super Bowl, with high-profile brand moments in fashion and food & beverage with clients A Ma Maniere, the sneaker retailer within The Whitaker Group, and BLK & Bold coffee. With a surprise appearance, tennis icon Serena Williams debuted the A Ma Maniere Converse Chuck 70 sneakers during her Super Bowl halftime dance performance. (Footwear News, Complex, Sneaker News). Fast-growing, specialty coffee brand BLK & BOLD was featured in a Google Super Bowl commercial as part of the tech giant's "50 States, 50 Stories" campaign, highlighting small businesses across America.

42West x Wayne Brady Wings It on Social

42West client Wayne Brady activated throughout the Big Game on social media for Perdue's "Wingin' It" campaign. Perdue® took an unpredictable approach to game-day snacking, combining the bold flavor of Perdue Air Fryer Ready Crispy Wings with five-time Emmy Award-winner and two-time Grammy nominee Wayne Brady's signature improvisational comedy. Brady kept fans entertained with live reactions and off-the-cuff commentary at key moments of the game, making for a deliciously fun experience.

42West x Puppy Bowl XXI: From Shelter to Stardom

A Super Bowl Sunday staple, Puppy Bowl XXI returned bigger than ever, with 42West driving media visibility for the beloved event that champions pet adoption. Airing across multiple networks-including Animal Planet, Discovery Channel, TBS, truTV, Max, and Discovery+-this year's Puppy Bowl featured a reimagined kickoff show and an exclusive sneak peek at DC Studios' SUPERMAN, introduced by writer-director James Gunn alongside his dog, Ozu.

Super Bowl x Shore Fire Media Clients

Shore Fire Media clients showed up and showed out for this year's Super Bowl. Beloved in New Orleans, former NFL running back Reggie Bush participated in multiple Super Bowl campaigns, events and activations - including the "Everyone's Wingman" Bounty commercial, Tostitos' "Taste of the Super Bowl" campaign, a Wilson Football activation and Guy Fieri's Big Game Weekend tailgate party, Guy's Flavortown Tailgate. Trombone Shorty performed "America the Beautiful" with fellow Shore Fire client Lauren Daigle during the Super Bowl pregame show broadcast on FOX just before kick-off. Bourbon tastemaker, bestselling author and show host Fred Minnick threw his annual event, named one of People's "hottest Super Bowl 2025 events in New Orleans featuring A-list performances," Fred Minnick Live 2025 - presented by The New Orleans Bourbon Festival.

The music of Shore Fire clients was also prominently featured in multiple Super Bowl ads: Bruce Springsteen's "Born to Run" was performed by H.E.R. for Dove's "KeepHerConfident" campaign promoting body confidence to girls in sports - while Stax/Concord celebrated the enduring legacy of Booker T. Jones' 1962 hit song "Green Onions," which took center stage in Uber Eats' star-studded Super Bowl commercial "A Century of Cravings" starring Matthew McConaughey.

Female Sports Management Company Always Alpha and Deep Blue Launch Partnership

Women's sports talent management firm Always Alpha, a Dolphin subsidiary, and women's sports marketing firm Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment announced last week that the companies are joining forces to further elevate the industry by strategically merging resources to create the largest firm dedicated to supporting female athletes and commercial partners in women's sports - and celebrated the announcement with an exclusive Super Bowl luncheon on Feb. 8 in New Orleans.

About Dolphin:

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, has evolved from its origins as an Emmy-nominated television, digital, and feature film content producer to a company with three dynamic divisions: Dolphin Entertainment, Dolphin Marketing, and Dolphin Ventures.

Dolphin Entertainment: This legacy division, where it all began, has a rich history of producing acclaimed television shows, digital content, and feature films. With high-profile partners like IMAX and notable projects including The Blue Angels, Dolphin Entertainment continues to set the standard in quality storytelling and innovative content creation.

Dolphin Marketing: Established in 2017, this division has become a powerhouse in public relations, influencer marketing, management, branding strategy, talent booking, and special events. Comprising top-tier companies such as 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Special Projects, The Digital Dept., Elle Communications, and Always Alpha, Dolphin Marketing serves a wide range of industries-from entertainment, music, and sports to hospitality, fashion, and consumer products.

Dolphin Ventures: This division leverages Dolphin's best-in-class cross-marketing acumen and business development relationships to create, launch, and accelerate innovative ideas and promising products, events, and content in its areas of expertise.

Dolphin has also launched "The Pod", a new shareholder loyalty program in partnership with TiiCKER, the world's first and largest shareholder engagement platform. "The Pod" features high-value tiered perks for Dolphin's verified investors, including gift cards and discount codes for brands like Häagen-Dazs, Francis Ford Coppola Wines, Carbone Fine Food, Saysh, and Foster Supply Hospitality. Investors may also receive special access to concerts, movie screenings, and celebrity meet-and-greet opportunities throughout the year.

Dolphin Entertainment shareholders can now visit TiiCKER.com/DLPN to connect their brokerage accounts and claim their perks and VIP experiences.

