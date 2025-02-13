ELECOM USA: ELECOM Announces Auto Pet Feeder and Ultra-Quiet Water Fountain to Elevate Pet Care

Smart Feeding and Hydration Solutions Designed for Convenience and Pet Wellness

ELECOM, a global leader in consumer technology, is redefining pet care with the launch of the ELECOM Automatic Pet Feeder and ELECOM Silent Aqua Pet Water Fountain. Designed with advanced features for convenience and pet well-being, these innovative products provide a seamless solution for hydration and feeding, ensuring pets receive the care they need-even when their owners are away.

Revolutionizing Hydration with the Silent Aqua Pet Water Fountain

The ELECOM Silent Aqua Pet Water Fountain is engineered to provide pets with clean, fresh water in a virtually silent operation. Featuring a wireless pump that runs at just 9dB, it creates a peaceful drinking environment for sound-sensitive pets while eliminating the hassle of tangled cords. The three-layer filtration system effectively removes impurities, softens water, and reduces odors, ensuring optimal hydration.

With a 2L water capacity, the fountain reduces the need for frequent refills, making it ideal for both single and multi-pet households. Its separate tank and base design allow for effortless refilling and cleaning without the risk of electrical damage. Owners can choose between continuous or intermittent water flow modes, while built-in LED light options add a functional and aesthetic touch, making it easy to monitor water levels at a glance. Designed for safety, durability, and ease of maintenance, the Silent Aqua Pet Water Fountain provides a stress-free hydration solution for pets and their owners.

Smart Feeding Made Simple with the Automatic Pet Feeder

The ELECOM Automatic Pet Feeder ensures precise, scheduled feeding for pets, offering both single-tray and dual-tray models to accommodate different household needs. Its programmable timer allows for up to six meals per day, with portion sizes ranging from 8g to 160g per meal, ensuring pets receive the right amount of food at the right time.

A built-in voice recording feature enables owners to record a 10-second message, calling pets to their meals for a familiar, comforting experience. Designed with an anti-jam mechanism, the feeder ensures consistent food dispensing without interruptions. A tamper-proof lid prevents curious pets from accessing food between meals, while a transparent side window allows owners to monitor food levels with ease.

The feeder operates via USB power with a battery backup option, ensuring continuous operation even during power outages. With its 4L food capacity and freshness-preserving desiccant pocket, it keeps food dry and fresh, making it an ideal solution for busy pet owners or frequent travelers. The dual-tray model offers an effortless way to feed two pets simultaneously, ensuring equal portions and stress-free mealtime management.

Availability and Pricing

The ELECOM Silent Aqua Pet Water Fountain and Automatic Pet Feeder are now available for purchase exclusively on Amazon and elecomusa.com. The water fountain has an MSRP of $44.99, while the pet feeder is priced at $64.99 for the single-tray model and $69.99 for the dual-tray version.

