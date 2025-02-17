TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (MIELF.PK) said Monday that it has signed an agreement with HD Renewable Energy Co., Ltd., a Taipei-based developer and operator of solar power and battery storage systems, to collaborate on initiatives aimed at achieving carbon neutrality. As part of the collaboration, the companies will establish an aggregation business joint venture, and Mitsubishi Electric will acquire a stake in HD Renewable Energy.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX