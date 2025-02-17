Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
1,5 Mio. Unzen indiziert, 5,2 Mio. Unzen geschätzt - und es wächst weiter: Die Goldaktie mit neuem Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
17.02.25
09:59 Uhr
4,040 Euro
+0,060
+1,51 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,0604,30010:47
Dow Jones News
17.02.2025 08:31 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
17-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 14 February 2025 Numis Securities Limited 
(trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the 
Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 
January 2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            50,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            341.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            331.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            337.0078p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 3,293,159 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 185,753,291.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 14/02/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 337.0078p

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
500                334.00      08:28:25          00073656509TRLO0      XLON 
72                334.00      08:28:25          00073656510TRLO0      XLON 
1225               333.00      08:29:34          00073656620TRLO0      XLON 
1013               332.00      08:38:28          00073657010TRLO0      XLON 
1021               331.00      08:46:21          00073657355TRLO0      XLON 
855                331.00      08:46:51          00073657389TRLO0      XLON 
57                331.00      08:46:51          00073657388TRLO0      XLON 
495                331.00      09:01:06          00073657832TRLO0      XLON 
1200               331.00      09:01:06          00073657831TRLO0      XLON 
3210               339.00      09:36:50          00073659299TRLO0      XLON 
400                339.00      09:36:50          00073659298TRLO0      XLON 
997                339.00      09:36:50          00073659300TRLO0      XLON 
540                339.00      09:36:50          00073659303TRLO0      XLON 
152                339.00      09:36:50          00073659302TRLO0      XLON 
316                339.00      09:36:50          00073659301TRLO0      XLON 
996                335.00      09:52:04          00073659761TRLO0      XLON 
537                337.00      10:10:05          00073660490TRLO0      XLON 
399                337.00      10:10:05          00073660489TRLO0      XLON 
929                337.00      10:10:05          00073660488TRLO0      XLON 
942                336.00      10:29:05          00073661148TRLO0      XLON 
275                336.00      10:41:15          00073661564TRLO0      XLON 
136                336.00      10:41:15          00073661563TRLO0      XLON 
168                337.00      11:04:29          00073662799TRLO0      XLON 
31                337.00      11:04:29          00073662798TRLO0      XLON 
62                337.00      11:04:29          00073662797TRLO0      XLON 
32                337.00      11:04:33          00073662803TRLO0      XLON 
40                337.00      11:04:33          00073662802TRLO0      XLON 
437                337.00      11:10:06          00073663013TRLO0      XLON 
573                337.00      11:10:06          00073663012TRLO0      XLON 
395                336.50      11:10:50          00073663030TRLO0      XLON 
157                336.50      11:10:50          00073663032TRLO0      XLON 
400                336.50      11:10:50          00073663031TRLO0      XLON 
887                335.50      11:19:56          00073663208TRLO0      XLON 
247                335.50      11:19:56          00073663207TRLO0      XLON 
1015               335.00      11:44:15          00073663855TRLO0      XLON 
973                334.50      11:44:37          00073663861TRLO0      XLON 
971                334.00      11:53:08          00073664128TRLO0      XLON 
486                332.00      12:10:25          00073664956TRLO0      XLON 
500                332.00      12:10:25          00073664955TRLO0      XLON 
761                334.50      12:45:13          00073665632TRLO0      XLON 
335                334.50      12:45:13          00073665631TRLO0      XLON 
30                335.00      12:45:13          00073665634TRLO0      XLON 
15                335.00      12:45:13          00073665633TRLO0      XLON 
939                339.00      13:12:03          00073666468TRLO0      XLON 
1135               339.00      13:20:31          00073666656TRLO0      XLON 
155                339.00      13:34:35          00073667242TRLO0      XLON 
244                339.00      13:34:35          00073667241TRLO0      XLON 
39                339.00      13:35:53          00073667273TRLO0      XLON 
289                339.00      13:36:45          00073667327TRLO0      XLON 
478                339.00      13:38:45          00073667372TRLO0      XLON 
556                339.00      13:38:45          00073667371TRLO0      XLON 
276                339.00      13:47:33          00073667551TRLO0      XLON 
256                339.00      13:47:45          00073667555TRLO0      XLON 
276                339.00      13:47:45          00073667554TRLO0      XLON 
978                338.00      13:51:56          00073667823TRLO0      XLON 
1048               338.00      13:51:56          00073667824TRLO0      XLON 
1117               336.00      14:04:57          00073668330TRLO0      XLON 
372                336.50      14:30:01          00073668995TRLO0      XLON 
276                337.00      14:30:01          00073668997TRLO0      XLON 
61                337.00      14:30:01          00073668996TRLO0      XLON 
827                337.00      14:30:01          00073668999TRLO0      XLON 
249                337.00      14:30:01          00073668998TRLO0      XLON 
624                336.50      14:31:45          00073669072TRLO0      XLON 
22                336.50      14:31:45          00073669074TRLO0      XLON 
498                336.50      14:31:45          00073669073TRLO0      XLON 
1107               337.00      14:47:30          00073669841TRLO0      XLON 
263                336.50      14:48:11          00073669861TRLO0      XLON 
803                336.50      14:50:02          00073669915TRLO0      XLON 
997                337.00      14:56:35          00073670065TRLO0      XLON 
1684               340.50      15:06:26          00073670700TRLO0      XLON 
370                340.50      15:08:26          00073670758TRLO0      XLON 
599                340.50      15:08:26          00073670757TRLO0      XLON 
1126               340.50      15:14:00          00073670901TRLO0      XLON 
1125               341.00      15:15:37          00073670955TRLO0      XLON 
994                340.50      15:26:41          00073671519TRLO0      XLON 
985                340.00      15:26:43          00073671520TRLO0      XLON 
1124               339.00      15:48:41          00073672815TRLO0      XLON 
914                338.50      15:50:05          00073672890TRLO0      XLON 
1103               340.00      15:58:24          00073673334TRLO0      XLON 
258                339.50      16:05:24          00073673777TRLO0      XLON 
340                339.50      16:05:24          00073673776TRLO0      XLON 
711                339.50      16:08:24          00073674006TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  376222 
EQS News ID:  2086855 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2086855&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 17, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.