Vastned NV: Disclosure of transparency notification (article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007)

Vastned NV has received on 13 February 2025 a transparency notification dated 13 February 2025, which indicates that BlackRock Inc., as a result of the disposal of shares on 12 February 2025, now holds less than 3% of the voting rights of Vastned NV. BlackRock Inc. has thus crossed the lowest threshold (downward).
Full press release:
Attachment
- Disclosure of transparency notification (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/18cdcb02-b2ca-47f4-aefd-559c8d9ef544)
