Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Dominiert dieses Medizin-KI-Unternehmen bald den Gesundheitsmarkt?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 806919 | ISIN: BE0003754687 | Ticker-Symbol: IJX
Frankfurt
18.02.25
08:25 Uhr
27,700 Euro
-0,100
-0,36 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VASTNED NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VASTNED NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,10028,30019:09
28,10028,30017:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.02.2025 18:10 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vastned NV: Disclosure of transparency notification (article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007)

Finanznachrichten News

Vastned NV has received on 13 February 2025 a transparency notification dated 13 February 2025, which indicates that BlackRock Inc., as a result of the disposal of shares on 12 February 2025, now holds less than 3% of the voting rights of Vastned NV. BlackRock Inc. has thus crossed the lowest threshold (downward).

Full press release:

Attachment

  • Disclosure of transparency notification (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/18cdcb02-b2ca-47f4-aefd-559c8d9ef544)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.