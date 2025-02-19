Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.02.2025
Die Kursrakete für 2025: Goldpreis auf Rekordhoch - Doch DIESE Aktie hat das größte Potenzial!
WKN: A2PJM2 | ISIN: US10807Q7007 | Ticker-Symbol: BL43
ACCESS Newswire
19.02.2025 14:38 Uhr
110 Leser
Bridgeline Digital: Major Scientific Equipment Provider Launches HawkSearch to Enhance Product Discovery

Finanznachrichten News

AI-Powered Search Improves Customer Experience and Drives Conversions

WOBURN, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2025 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-driven marketing technology, announced that a major scientific equipment provider has launched HawkSearch to improve product discovery and site search. The company selected HawkSearch to ensure a more advanced AI-driven search and merchandising experience.

The company deployed HawkSearch to deliver AI-powered search, personalized recommendations, and improved relevancy across its catalog. Customers can now find products faster with features like dynamic auto-complete, which suggests relevant products as users type into the search bar. For example, when a customer begins typing "centrifuge tubes," the search bar instantly offers suggestions such as "15mL centrifuge tubes," "50mL centrifuge tubes," or "sterile centrifuge tubes," streamlining the search process and enhancing user experience.

"We are proud to support this industry leader in optimizing their search experience," said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "HawkSearch's AI-driven capabilities help them enhance customer engagement, drive revenue, and create a more intuitive shopping experience."

About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact Information

Thomas Windhausen
CFO
twindhausen@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital





View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
