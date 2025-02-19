Bridgeline Digital: Major Scientific Equipment Provider Launches HawkSearch to Enhance Product Discovery

AI-Powered Search Improves Customer Experience and Drives Conversions

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-driven marketing technology, announced that a major scientific equipment provider has launched HawkSearch to improve product discovery and site search. The company selected HawkSearch to ensure a more advanced AI-driven search and merchandising experience.

The company deployed HawkSearch to deliver AI-powered search, personalized recommendations, and improved relevancy across its catalog. Customers can now find products faster with features like dynamic auto-complete, which suggests relevant products as users type into the search bar. For example, when a customer begins typing "centrifuge tubes," the search bar instantly offers suggestions such as "15mL centrifuge tubes," "50mL centrifuge tubes," or "sterile centrifuge tubes," streamlining the search process and enhancing user experience.

"We are proud to support this industry leader in optimizing their search experience," said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "HawkSearch's AI-driven capabilities help them enhance customer engagement, drive revenue, and create a more intuitive shopping experience."

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com .

