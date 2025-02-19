Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin Expands Loyalty Program With Exclusive New Perks

New Perks Include 2 Tickets To See Any Live Concert at The Capitol Theatre in New York plus Saysh Sneaker Discount and more

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2025 / Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), recently named Observer's 2025 Agency of the Year, is expanding "The Pod," its innovative shareholder loyalty program in partnership with TiiCKER, the world's first and largest shareholder engagement platform. Starting today, retail investors will have access to even more exclusive perks, including high-end brand experiences, house seats for your favorite live shows, and celebrity meet and greets.

Through "The Pod," verified Dolphin shareholders can unlock new and enhanced rewards, including:

Tickets to any concert at The Capitol Theatre in NY in 2025

Saysh sneaker 20% discount code

Personalized Influencer Coaching with influencer experts at The Digital Dept.

Exclusive Half-Day Media Mastery Workshop with renowned PR agency, The Door

Signed copy of Rachael Ray's cookbook This Must Be the Place

Signed bottle of Staple Gin by Rachael Ray

20% Francis Ford Coppola wine discount

10% Relix Marketplace discount

Häagen-Dazs coupon for a free pint of ice cream or 6 pack

15% BoxFox discount

$25 Brooklyn Bowl gift card

30% Foster Supply Hospitality discount

20% Guest in Residence discount

"We're excited to expand 'The Pod' and offer our retail investors even more access to Dolphin's vast pop culture network," said Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin. "This program seeks to strengthen our connection with shareholders and give them unique opportunities to engage with the food and beverage, lifestyle and entertainment industries."

"Companies that reward their shareholders cultivate stronger relationships and greater loyalty in the form of ownership, buying and voting," said Jeff Lambert, founder and CEO of TiiCKER. "Dolphin Entertainment understands that investors are more than stakeholders. They're brand champions and every single one is a consumer. Expanding 'The Pod' with high-value perks sets a new standard in shareholder engagement, turning investment into experiences and connection."

Retail investors can now visit TiiCKER.com/DLPN to connect their brokerage accounts and claim these new perks. Additional high-value perks from Dolphin's brand partners will be released throughout the year.

About DOLPHIN

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, has evolved from its origins as an Emmy-nominated television, digital and feature film content producer to a company with three dynamic divisions: Dolphin Entertainment, Dolphin Marketing and Dolphin Ventures.

Dolphin Entertainment: This legacy division, where it all began, has a rich history of producing acclaimed television shows, digital content and feature films. With high-profile partners like IMAX and notable projects including "The Blue Angels," Dolphin Entertainment continues to set the standard in quality storytelling and innovative content creation.

Dolphin Marketing: Established in 2017, this division has become a powerhouse in public relations, influencer marketing, management, branding strategy, talent booking and special events. Comprising top-tier companies such as 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Special Projects, The Digital Dept., Elle Communications and Always Alpha, Dolphin Marketing serves a wide range of industries - from entertainment, music and sports to hospitality, fashion and consumer products.

Dolphin Ventures: This division leverages Dolphin's best-in-class cross-marketing acumen and business development relationships to create, launch and/or accelerate innovative ideas and promising products, events and content in our areas of expertise.

About TiiCKER

Fintech TiiCKER invented verified stock perks and direct-to-shareholder marketing through its web-based and mobile app software platforms, providing consumers and investors with a revolutionary way to engage with the brands they own and love. For America's more than 100 million retail investors and fans of publicly traded brands, TiiCKER provides unique access to shareholder perks and discounts, custom articles and content, CEO and company-access events for retail investors, and TiiCKER Perks from marketing partners. For its brands and public company partners, TiiCKER creates and markets measurable Shareholder Loyalty Programs to help companies engage and reward their consumers and verified owners to maximize Shareholder Lifetime Value. As a result of its innovation and leadership in direct-to-shareholder marketing, TiiCKER was named Best Shareholder Engagement Platform at the 2024 Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, the 2024 American Business Awards® Most Innovative Tech Companies of the Year, a Top MarTech Startup in 2023 by MarTech Outlook and won the 2023 cohort for the AWS (Amazon Web Services) Fintech Accelerator program.

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

