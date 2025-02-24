Cubic Defense: Cubic Digital Intelligence Launches Motion Digital Signal Processing JET Software Availability in AWS Marketplace

Defense-grade video processing available commercially for the first time ever

Cubic Digital Intelligence (CDI), a trusted defense technology leader and a division of Cubic Corporation, is proud to announce the commercial availability of its video processing solution, MotionDSP JET, in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). This marks the first time MotionDSP JET, a tool designed to meet the demanding needs of defense and intelligence operations, is accessible to commercial customers.

MotionDSP JET integrates advanced real-time video enhancement algorithms with multi-channel transcoding, geospatial metadata correction and artificial intelligence (AI)/computer vision model orchestration, all in one scalable platform. Initially developed to support military and defense operations, MotionDSP JET is now available to empower businesses across industries such as broadcasting, sports, public safety and transportation with the same robust, field-proven technology.

"Making MotionDSP JET commercially available through AWS Marketplace allows us to bring CDI's proven expertise in video processing to an entirely new audience," said Paul Sartorius, Vice President & General Manager, Cubic Digital Intelligence. "With MotionDSP JET, commercial customers can achieve faster, more accurate video processing to enhance visual quality, decision-making and operational efficiency, capabilities that were once only available to defense professionals."

MotionDSP JET's Key Benefits Include:

Real-Time Video Processing : Enhance and optimize video streams in real-time, improving visual quality and enabling faster insights.

Scalability: Designed for deployment on edge devices, enterprise cloud environments, or hybrid systems, ensuring flexibility for diverse operational needs.

AI/ML Integration: Orchestrate AI and computer vision models with ease to extract actionable insights from video data.

Efficient Multi-Channel Transcoding: Handle multiple video streams simultaneously for maximum efficiency.

With its robust features and seamless integration via a RESTful API, MotionDSP JET is ideal for businesses that need to manage technically diverse, multi-source video streams while maintaining superior quality and accuracy.

About Cubic

Cubic creates and delivers technology solutions in transportation that make people's lives easier by simplifying their daily journeys and defense capabilities that help promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to our customers and partners.

Part of Cubic's portfolio of businesses, Cubic Defense provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) solutions and is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive and game-based training solutions for both U.S. and Allied Forces. These mission-inspired capabilities enable assured multi-domain access; converged digital intelligence; and superior readiness for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. For more information, visit: Cubic Defense.

About Cubic Digital Intelligence

Cubic Digital Intelligence, a division of Cubic Corporation, is a leading provider of advanced software technologies for defense and intelligence operations. With decades of expertise in geospatial data dissemination, video management and mission-critical systems, CDI empowers organizations to make informed decisions when it matters most. We deliver decision-quality insights. Anywhere. Anytime. Visit Cubic Digital Intelligence

