Cubic Transportation Systems Announces FEnX the Next Generation of Fare Gates Advancing Revenue Protection, Accessibility and Safety

This innovative leap forward in fare gate technology utilizes generative AI (GenAI) and computer vision to detect fare evasion and will be demonstrated live at Transport Ticketing Global 2025 in London.

Cubic Transportation Systems , a global leader in public transport payment solutions, today introduced FEnX, a groundbreaking fare gate system that sets a new standard for revenue protection, security, and accessibility for transit networks worldwide. FEnX is reimagining transit infrastructure, seamlessly integrating cutting-edge technology with user-centric design that reduces fare evasion, enhances passenger experience, and optimizes station efficiency.

FEnX Fare Gate

The FEnX Fare Gate System sets a new standard for revenue protection, security, and accessibility for transit networks worldwide.

"FEnX is a testament to our commitment to understanding and solving real-world transit challenges," said Peter Montgomery-Torrellas, President of Cubic Transportation Systems. "We've listened to transit agencies worldwide and created an end-to-end solution that addresses current needs and anticipates opportunities for the future."

Fare evasion costs transit agencies billions annually, creating a critical need for effective enforcement without disrupting passenger flow. FEnX enhances revenue protection by leveraging computer vision with intelligent sensor fusion, GenAI, and machine learning to detect fare evasion in real time while ensuring seamless entry. The FEnX gate can accurately detect, record, and flag fare evasion as it's happening, distinguishing between different types of fare evasion, such as pushing through or climbing under the paddles or tailgating, with great accuracy. The system also recognizes legitimate scenarios, like a mother holding her child's hand versus someone who is fare evading.

The system is operated by FLARE (Fare Loss Avoidance Reporting Engine), Cubic's computer vision software, which analyzes fare evasion incidents and generates detailed, real-time reports for operations and enforcement personnel. The system provides transit authorities with actionable insights, helping them pinpoint fare evasion hotspots, guide enforcement strategies, optimize station operations, and create a more secure environment for riders. While FLARE utilizes computer vision technology and GenAI to classify objects and detect fare evasion, it also ensures strict privacy protection. It does not and cannot capture or disclose any personally identifiable information or biometric data (e.g. facial features or finger prints).?

Accessibility remains a key priority for modern transit systems, and FEnX achieves this by providing a smoother entry and payment experience by recognizing a wide range of passenger needs. Equipped with ultra-wideband hands-free technology, the gate will enable touch-free access, making it easier for riders carrying luggage, parents with strollers, and passengers with disabilities to move effortlessly through stations. Its intelligent system can recognize when a passenger needs extra time, keeping the gate open accordingly and reducing false positives that could disrupt travel.

With innovation at the forefront, FEnX also features:

Remote monitoring and customizable configuration capabilities, enabling operators to update settings, sounds, and messaging in real time without the need to deploy software changes.

API-forward architecture, ensuring seamless third-party integrations, including integrated advertising displays that can open new revenue opportunities for agencies.

100% commercially available parts, providing cost-effective maintenance and long-term reliability.

FEnX is the lightest weight, most compact design available in the market, maximizing station space and allowing for additional aisles, increasing passenger throughput, and reducing congestion during peak hours and major events. FEnX is made in the USA.

"FEnX builds upon Cubic's legacy of innovation. We designed FEnX with cutting-edge technology that addresses the needs of both passengers and agencies," said Ellory Monks, Chief Ventures Officer at Cubic Transportation Systems. "For travelers, FEnX delivers a smoother, more intuitive, and aesthetic entry experience. For agencies, it offers the versatility, adaptability, and efficiency to support the future of mobility."

Cubic will soon announce its first client orders of FEnX fare gates along with major markets preparing to test the new gate system. Experience FEnX firsthand at Cubic's exhibition during Transport Ticketing Global 2025, where attendees can watch a live demonstration and engage with the gate in person at Stand C60.

