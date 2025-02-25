Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 25-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 24 February 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 January 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 50,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 318.50p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 306.00p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 311.4611p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 3,573,159 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 185,473,291.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 24/02/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 311.4611p

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 1036 317.00 08:19:30 00073809724TRLO0 XLON 957 317.50 08:37:36 00073810253TRLO0 XLON 25 318.50 09:36:54 00073812671TRLO0 XLON 900 318.50 09:36:54 00073812670TRLO0 XLON 22 318.50 09:36:54 00073812672TRLO0 XLON 1107 317.50 09:51:35 00073813202TRLO0 XLON 137 315.50 10:18:29 00073814237TRLO0 XLON 84 315.50 10:18:29 00073814236TRLO0 XLON 807 314.00 10:34:52 00073814671TRLO0 XLON 959 314.00 10:40:34 00073814814TRLO0 XLON 947 314.00 10:40:34 00073814815TRLO0 XLON 171 315.00 10:57:46 00073815386TRLO0 XLON 40 315.00 10:57:46 00073815385TRLO0 XLON 553 315.00 10:57:46 00073815384TRLO0 XLON 161 315.00 10:57:46 00073815383TRLO0 XLON 79 315.00 10:57:46 00073815382TRLO0 XLON 565 314.50 10:58:39 00073815429TRLO0 XLON 20 314.50 10:58:39 00073815428TRLO0 XLON 128 314.50 10:58:39 00073815432TRLO0 XLON 49 314.50 10:58:39 00073815431TRLO0 XLON 345 314.50 10:58:39 00073815430TRLO0 XLON 953 314.00 11:00:24 00073815525TRLO0 XLON 720 315.50 11:27:42 00073816314TRLO0 XLON 293 315.50 11:27:42 00073816313TRLO0 XLON 348 315.00 11:27:56 00073816319TRLO0 XLON 764 315.00 11:27:56 00073816318TRLO0 XLON 171 314.50 11:30:53 00073816454TRLO0 XLON 901 315.00 11:43:18 00073816986TRLO0 XLON 953 314.00 12:07:58 00073817626TRLO0 XLON 946 314.00 12:14:26 00073818035TRLO0 XLON 303 314.00 12:14:26 00073818037TRLO0 XLON 786 314.00 12:14:26 00073818036TRLO0 XLON 182 314.00 12:14:26 00073818043TRLO0 XLON 300 314.00 12:14:26 00073818042TRLO0 XLON 17 314.00 12:14:26 00073818041TRLO0 XLON 8 314.00 12:14:26 00073818040TRLO0 XLON 73 314.00 12:14:26 00073818039TRLO0 XLON 300 314.00 12:14:26 00073818038TRLO0 XLON 25 314.00 12:14:26 00073818044TRLO0 XLON 905 313.50 12:14:26 00073818045TRLO0 XLON 944 313.00 12:14:27 00073818046TRLO0 XLON 744 312.00 12:45:07 00073818819TRLO0 XLON 319 312.00 12:45:07 00073818820TRLO0 XLON 926 311.50 12:45:57 00073818834TRLO0 XLON 12 311.50 12:51:45 00073819004TRLO0 XLON 1017 311.50 12:54:38 00073819157TRLO0 XLON 33 311.50 13:18:01 00073820623TRLO0 XLON 100 311.50 13:18:01 00073820622TRLO0 XLON 228 310.50 13:32:30 00073821232TRLO0 XLON 495 310.50 13:34:41 00073821333TRLO0 XLON 495 310.50 13:34:41 00073821332TRLO0 XLON 796 310.50 13:34:41 00073821336TRLO0 XLON 237 310.50 13:34:41 00073821335TRLO0 XLON 63 310.50 13:34:41 00073821334TRLO0 XLON 50 311.00 13:44:23 00073821730TRLO0 XLON 880 311.00 13:44:23 00073821729TRLO0 XLON 36 311.00 13:44:23 00073821728TRLO0 XLON 83 312.00 13:58:32 00073822228TRLO0 XLON 300 312.00 13:58:32 00073822227TRLO0 XLON 522 312.00 13:58:32 00073822226TRLO0 XLON 966 311.00 13:59:52 00073822355TRLO0 XLON 120 311.00 14:26:30 00073823953TRLO0 XLON 600 311.00 14:26:30 00073823952TRLO0 XLON 187 311.00 14:26:30 00073823949TRLO0 XLON 976 311.00 14:26:30 00073823948TRLO0 XLON 565 311.00 14:26:30 00073823989TRLO0 XLON 300 311.00 14:26:30 00073823987TRLO0 XLON 16 311.00 14:26:31 00073824003TRLO0 XLON 169 311.00 14:28:30 00073824127TRLO0 XLON 887 310.00 14:32:46 00073824628TRLO0 XLON 146 310.00 14:32:46 00073824627TRLO0 XLON 1000 311.00 14:43:47 00073825798TRLO0 XLON 151 312.50 14:47:49 00073826081TRLO0 XLON 143 312.50 14:47:49 00073826080TRLO0 XLON 127 312.50 14:47:49 00073826079TRLO0 XLON 100 312.50 14:47:49 00073826078TRLO0 XLON 47 312.50 14:47:49 00073826077TRLO0 XLON 100 312.50 14:48:19 00073826132TRLO0 XLON 286 312.50 14:48:19 00073826131TRLO0 XLON 152 312.50 14:48:19 00073826130TRLO0 XLON 1300 312.00 14:49:27 00073826182TRLO0 XLON 421 311.50 14:53:12 00073826373TRLO0 XLON 473 311.50 14:53:12 00073826372TRLO0 XLON 596 310.00 14:57:03 00073827114TRLO0 XLON 300 310.00 14:57:03 00073827113TRLO0 XLON 1054 306.50 15:07:43 00073828437TRLO0 XLON 1064 307.00 15:13:07 00073829062TRLO0 XLON 150 307.00 15:17:31 00073829420TRLO0 XLON 300 307.00 15:17:31 00073829419TRLO0 XLON 300 307.00 15:17:31 00073829418TRLO0 XLON 248 307.00 15:17:31 00073829417TRLO0 XLON 773 307.00 15:28:28 00073830323TRLO0 XLON 300 307.00 15:28:28 00073830322TRLO0 XLON 864 306.50 15:32:52 00073830684TRLO0 XLON 181 306.50 15:32:52 00073830683TRLO0 XLON 310 307.50 15:39:09 00073831072TRLO0 XLON 100 307.50 15:39:09 00073831071TRLO0 XLON 159 307.50 15:39:09 00073831070TRLO0 XLON 180 307.50 15:39:09 00073831069TRLO0 XLON 397 307.00 15:40:00 00073831170TRLO0 XLON 565 307.00 15:40:00 00073831169TRLO0 XLON 1051 306.50 15:43:54 00073831495TRLO0 XLON 893 307.50 15:52:15 00073832180TRLO0 XLON 920 307.00 15:53:00 00073832230TRLO0 XLON 49 307.00 15:53:00 00073832231TRLO0 XLON 600 306.00 16:00:30 00073832815TRLO0 XLON 371 306.00 16:00:30 00073832814TRLO0 XLON 378 307.00 16:05:17 00073833197TRLO0 XLON 600 307.00 16:05:17 00073833196TRLO0 XLON 205 307.00 16:08:30 00073833445TRLO0 XLON 748 307.00 16:08:31 00073833446TRLO0 XLON 492 307.00 16:12:31 00073833797TRLO0 XLON 300 307.00 16:12:31 00073833796TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

