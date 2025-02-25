Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.02.2025
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
25.02.25
08:59 Uhr
3,560 Euro
-0,120
-3,26 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
25.02.2025 08:31 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Dow Jones News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
25-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 24 February 2025 Numis Securities Limited 
(trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the 
Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 
January 2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            50,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            318.50p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            306.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            311.4611p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 3,573,159 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 185,473,291.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 24/02/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 311.4611p

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
1036               317.00      08:19:30          00073809724TRLO0      XLON 
957                317.50      08:37:36          00073810253TRLO0      XLON 
25                318.50      09:36:54          00073812671TRLO0      XLON 
900                318.50      09:36:54          00073812670TRLO0      XLON 
22                318.50      09:36:54          00073812672TRLO0      XLON 
1107               317.50      09:51:35          00073813202TRLO0      XLON 
137                315.50      10:18:29          00073814237TRLO0      XLON 
84                315.50      10:18:29          00073814236TRLO0      XLON 
807                314.00      10:34:52          00073814671TRLO0      XLON 
959                314.00      10:40:34          00073814814TRLO0      XLON 
947                314.00      10:40:34          00073814815TRLO0      XLON 
171                315.00      10:57:46          00073815386TRLO0      XLON 
40                315.00      10:57:46          00073815385TRLO0      XLON 
553                315.00      10:57:46          00073815384TRLO0      XLON 
161                315.00      10:57:46          00073815383TRLO0      XLON 
79                315.00      10:57:46          00073815382TRLO0      XLON 
565                314.50      10:58:39          00073815429TRLO0      XLON 
20                314.50      10:58:39          00073815428TRLO0      XLON 
128                314.50      10:58:39          00073815432TRLO0      XLON 
49                314.50      10:58:39          00073815431TRLO0      XLON 
345                314.50      10:58:39          00073815430TRLO0      XLON 
953                314.00      11:00:24          00073815525TRLO0      XLON 
720                315.50      11:27:42          00073816314TRLO0      XLON 
293                315.50      11:27:42          00073816313TRLO0      XLON 
348                315.00      11:27:56          00073816319TRLO0      XLON 
764                315.00      11:27:56          00073816318TRLO0      XLON 
171                314.50      11:30:53          00073816454TRLO0      XLON 
901                315.00      11:43:18          00073816986TRLO0      XLON 
953                314.00      12:07:58          00073817626TRLO0      XLON 
946                314.00      12:14:26          00073818035TRLO0      XLON 
303                314.00      12:14:26          00073818037TRLO0      XLON 
786                314.00      12:14:26          00073818036TRLO0      XLON 
182                314.00      12:14:26          00073818043TRLO0      XLON 
300                314.00      12:14:26          00073818042TRLO0      XLON 
17                314.00      12:14:26          00073818041TRLO0      XLON 
8                 314.00      12:14:26          00073818040TRLO0      XLON 
73                314.00      12:14:26          00073818039TRLO0      XLON 
300                314.00      12:14:26          00073818038TRLO0      XLON 
25                314.00      12:14:26          00073818044TRLO0      XLON 
905                313.50      12:14:26          00073818045TRLO0      XLON 
944                313.00      12:14:27          00073818046TRLO0      XLON 
744                312.00      12:45:07          00073818819TRLO0      XLON 
319                312.00      12:45:07          00073818820TRLO0      XLON 
926                311.50      12:45:57          00073818834TRLO0      XLON 
12                311.50      12:51:45          00073819004TRLO0      XLON 
1017               311.50      12:54:38          00073819157TRLO0      XLON 
33                311.50      13:18:01          00073820623TRLO0      XLON 
100                311.50      13:18:01          00073820622TRLO0      XLON 
228                310.50      13:32:30          00073821232TRLO0      XLON 
495                310.50      13:34:41          00073821333TRLO0      XLON 
495                310.50      13:34:41          00073821332TRLO0      XLON 
796                310.50      13:34:41          00073821336TRLO0      XLON 
237                310.50      13:34:41          00073821335TRLO0      XLON 
63                310.50      13:34:41          00073821334TRLO0      XLON 
50                311.00      13:44:23          00073821730TRLO0      XLON 
880                311.00      13:44:23          00073821729TRLO0      XLON 
36                311.00      13:44:23          00073821728TRLO0      XLON 
83                312.00      13:58:32          00073822228TRLO0      XLON 
300                312.00      13:58:32          00073822227TRLO0      XLON 
522                312.00      13:58:32          00073822226TRLO0      XLON 
966                311.00      13:59:52          00073822355TRLO0      XLON 
120                311.00      14:26:30          00073823953TRLO0      XLON 
600                311.00      14:26:30          00073823952TRLO0      XLON 
187                311.00      14:26:30          00073823949TRLO0      XLON 
976                311.00      14:26:30          00073823948TRLO0      XLON 
565                311.00      14:26:30          00073823989TRLO0      XLON 
300                311.00      14:26:30          00073823987TRLO0      XLON 
16                311.00      14:26:31          00073824003TRLO0      XLON 
169                311.00      14:28:30          00073824127TRLO0      XLON 
887                310.00      14:32:46          00073824628TRLO0      XLON 
146                310.00      14:32:46          00073824627TRLO0      XLON 
1000               311.00      14:43:47          00073825798TRLO0      XLON 
151                312.50      14:47:49          00073826081TRLO0      XLON 
143                312.50      14:47:49          00073826080TRLO0      XLON 
127                312.50      14:47:49          00073826079TRLO0      XLON 
100                312.50      14:47:49          00073826078TRLO0      XLON 
47                312.50      14:47:49          00073826077TRLO0      XLON 
100                312.50      14:48:19          00073826132TRLO0      XLON 
286                312.50      14:48:19          00073826131TRLO0      XLON 
152                312.50      14:48:19          00073826130TRLO0      XLON 
1300               312.00      14:49:27          00073826182TRLO0      XLON 
421                311.50      14:53:12          00073826373TRLO0      XLON 
473                311.50      14:53:12          00073826372TRLO0      XLON 
596                310.00      14:57:03          00073827114TRLO0      XLON 
300                310.00      14:57:03          00073827113TRLO0      XLON 
1054               306.50      15:07:43          00073828437TRLO0      XLON 
1064               307.00      15:13:07          00073829062TRLO0      XLON 
150                307.00      15:17:31          00073829420TRLO0      XLON 
300                307.00      15:17:31          00073829419TRLO0      XLON 
300                307.00      15:17:31          00073829418TRLO0      XLON 
248                307.00      15:17:31          00073829417TRLO0      XLON 
773                307.00      15:28:28          00073830323TRLO0      XLON 
300                307.00      15:28:28          00073830322TRLO0      XLON 
864                306.50      15:32:52          00073830684TRLO0      XLON 
181                306.50      15:32:52          00073830683TRLO0      XLON 
310                307.50      15:39:09          00073831072TRLO0      XLON 
100                307.50      15:39:09          00073831071TRLO0      XLON 
159                307.50      15:39:09          00073831070TRLO0      XLON 
180                307.50      15:39:09          00073831069TRLO0      XLON 
397                307.00      15:40:00          00073831170TRLO0      XLON 
565                307.00      15:40:00          00073831169TRLO0      XLON 
1051               306.50      15:43:54          00073831495TRLO0      XLON 
893                307.50      15:52:15          00073832180TRLO0      XLON 
920                307.00      15:53:00          00073832230TRLO0      XLON 
49                307.00      15:53:00          00073832231TRLO0      XLON 
600                306.00      16:00:30          00073832815TRLO0      XLON 
371                306.00      16:00:30          00073832814TRLO0      XLON 
378                307.00      16:05:17          00073833197TRLO0      XLON 
600                307.00      16:05:17          00073833196TRLO0      XLON 
205                307.00      16:08:30          00073833445TRLO0      XLON 
748                307.00      16:08:31          00073833446TRLO0      XLON 
492                307.00      16:12:31          00073833797TRLO0      XLON 
300                307.00      16:12:31          00073833796TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc              +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)       cosec@molten.vc 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis                 +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington                +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  377078 
EQS News ID:  2090715 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2090715&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 25, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
