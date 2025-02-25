Bridgeline Digital: BigCommerce Catalyst Connector by HawkSearch Launches in Partnership With Cronix

New SDK Enhances Search Performance and Personalization for BigCommerce Catalyst Merchants

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-driven marketing solutions, announces the launch of a new Software Development Kit (SDK) for BigCommerce's Catalyst Connector. The new connector is powered by HawkSearch and developed in partnership with Cronix, a BigCommerce-certified partner. The SDK simplifies integrations, enhances product discovery, and delivers personalized merchandising for eCommerce storefronts.

BigCommerce's Catalyst framework, built on Next.js, gives merchants and developers more flexibility and control over storefront experiences. The HawkSearch Catalyst Connector seamlessly integrates AI-powered search into BigCommerce Catalyst, enabling real-time product discovery, dynamic personalization, and advanced analytics to optimize engagement and conversions.

The new SDK expands HawkSearch's capabilities within BigCommerce, supporting two key integrations. First, the HawkSearch App for BigCommerce synchronizes product data in real time, ensuring accurate and up-to-date search results. Also, the Catalyst Connector renders search results dynamically within Catalyst storefronts, enabling merchants to deliver instant, AI-driven search experiences.

Now BigCommerce customers can leverage the full suite of HawkSearch tools to grow revenue. For example, with Instant Engage, users receive personalized search results as they type, and advanced analytics provide insights into customer behavior. Merchants can also leverage AI-powered merchandising tools to optimize search results and boost conversions. The SDK streamlines implementation for developers, ensuring a fast, scalable search solution that enhances performance and revenue.

"This SDK strengthens our collaboration with BigCommerce and Cronix, making AI-powered search more accessible for merchants," said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "With HawkSearch, merchants can maximize product discovery, engagement, and conversions."

"BigCommerce is committed to empowering merchants with flexible, high-performance solutions," said Dan Fertig, VP of Agency and Technology Partnership for BigCommerce. "This SDK helps businesses integrate advanced search capabilities seamlessly into their Catalyst storefronts."

"Our partnership with Bridgeline Digital and BigCommerce reflects our focus on delivering cutting-edge eCommerce solutions," said Amandeep Singh, Cronix Founder and CEO. "Optimizing HawkSearch for Catalyst equips merchants with the intelligence needed to drive growth."

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com .

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire