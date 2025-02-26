Amdocs Management Limited: MWC 2025: Amdocs Announces the Availability of its amAIz Suite and AI Agents on Google Cloud

The amAIz Suite now leveraging Google Cloud capabilities will further accelerate generative AI adoption in the telecom industry

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced its amAIz Suite and amAIz Agents are now available on Google Cloud Marketplace.

This collaboration represents a significant milestone in Amdocs' commitment to accelerating AI adoption in the telecommunications industry. It enables communications service providers (CSPs) to seamlessly access and deploy Amdocs' telco-specific AI solutions, leveraging the scalability and security of Google Cloud's infrastructure. Further, Amdocs' amAIz Generative AI Platform is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, which will also help CSPs accelerate AI adoption by making it simple to access and deploy Amdocs' telco-specific AI solutions.

Google Cloud technology integrated into amAIz Suite includes:

amAIz Agents leveraging Google Cloud's AI: New proactive amAIz Agents are using Google Cloud's AI tooling and capabilities including Vertex AI and Gemini, extending the Amdocs models of choice. This enables the agents to drive advanced automation across care, sales, marketing, and network domains, optimizing both customer experiences and business operations.

Integration with Customer Engagement Suite: amAIz Agents seamlessly integrates with Google Cloud's Customer Engagement Suite to enhance customer engagement by leveraging AI-driven capabilities for personalized and efficient customer interactions.

The Amdocs AI and Data Platform with BigQuery: Google Cloud's gen AI-ready unified data platform provides a robust data lakehouse and analytic capabilities, enabling large-scale and secure data analysis for informed decision-making.

"Our work with Amdocs marks an important step forward in bringing advanced AI solutions to the telecommunications industry," said Angelo Libertucci, Global Industry Lead, Telecommunications, Google Cloud. "By leveraging Google Cloud's modern infrastructure, data solutions, and AI capabilities, Amdocs empowers CSPs to accelerate their digital transformation journeys and deliver exceptional experiences to their customers."

"We're excited to expand our collaboration with Google Cloud and bring the power of amAIz to the Google Cloud Marketplace," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "This milestone simplifies the adoption of our AI framework for service providers and paves the way for groundbreaking innovations in customer care, operations and more. By integrating our telecom-specific AI suite with Google Cloud's world-class AI infrastructure and omnichannel contact center functionality, we empower service providers to seamlessly blend generative AI into dramatically enhanced customer experiences."

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $5.00 billion in fiscal 2024. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

