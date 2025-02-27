Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 27-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 26 February 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 January 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 50,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 312.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 302.50p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 306.0777p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 3,673,159 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 185,373,291.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 26/02/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 306.0777p

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 245 306.00 08:13:02 00073868117TRLO0 XLON 246 306.00 08:13:02 00073868118TRLO0 XLON 400 312.00 08:19:07 00073868448TRLO0 XLON 592 312.00 08:19:07 00073868449TRLO0 XLON 968 312.00 08:19:07 00073868450TRLO0 XLON 245 311.00 08:19:30 00073868457TRLO0 XLON 484 311.00 08:19:30 00073868458TRLO0 XLON 239 311.00 08:19:30 00073868459TRLO0 XLON 182 310.00 08:24:55 00073868659TRLO0 XLON 969 310.00 08:24:55 00073868660TRLO0 XLON 402 309.00 08:24:56 00073868662TRLO0 XLON 79 309.00 08:26:22 00073868719TRLO0 XLON 552 309.00 08:26:22 00073868720TRLO0 XLON 1047 309.00 08:36:45 00073869243TRLO0 XLON 962 309.50 09:01:21 00073870446TRLO0 XLON 141 308.50 09:01:22 00073870448TRLO0 XLON 361 308.50 09:10:56 00073871176TRLO0 XLON 565 308.50 09:10:56 00073871177TRLO0 XLON 13 308.50 09:10:56 00073871178TRLO0 XLON 500 310.00 09:18:07 00073871826TRLO0 XLON 412 309.00 10:00:08 00073873726TRLO0 XLON 400 309.00 10:00:08 00073873727TRLO0 XLON 289 309.00 10:00:08 00073873728TRLO0 XLON 142 308.50 10:00:39 00073873756TRLO0 XLON 397 308.50 10:00:39 00073873757TRLO0 XLON 397 308.50 10:00:39 00073873758TRLO0 XLON 201 308.00 10:03:14 00073873839TRLO0 XLON 225 308.00 10:03:14 00073873840TRLO0 XLON 637 308.00 10:06:39 00073873884TRLO0 XLON 1075 307.00 10:39:24 00073874902TRLO0 XLON 400 307.00 10:54:24 00073875345TRLO0 XLON 598 307.00 10:54:24 00073875346TRLO0 XLON 908 306.50 10:54:24 00073875347TRLO0 XLON 163 306.00 10:59:57 00073875481TRLO0 XLON 119 306.00 10:59:57 00073875482TRLO0 XLON 117 306.00 10:59:57 00073875483TRLO0 XLON 195 306.00 10:59:57 00073875484TRLO0 XLON 1037 306.50 11:37:34 00073876319TRLO0 XLON 930 305.50 11:43:58 00073876466TRLO0 XLON 1013 305.50 12:11:11 00073877129TRLO0 XLON 330 305.00 12:12:01 00073877151TRLO0 XLON 400 305.00 12:12:01 00073877152TRLO0 XLON 313 305.00 12:12:01 00073877153TRLO0 XLON 445 303.50 12:14:20 00073877223TRLO0 XLON 888 305.50 12:31:23 00073877629TRLO0 XLON 188 305.00 12:52:22 00073878096TRLO0 XLON 392 305.00 12:52:22 00073878097TRLO0 XLON 333 305.00 12:52:22 00073878098TRLO0 XLON 424 305.00 12:59:24 00073878226TRLO0 XLON 521 305.00 13:02:23 00073878315TRLO0 XLON 148 305.00 13:02:23 00073878316TRLO0 XLON 681 305.00 13:19:09 00073878788TRLO0 XLON 347 305.00 13:19:09 00073878789TRLO0 XLON 991 305.50 13:26:32 00073878990TRLO0 XLON 196 306.00 13:44:56 00073879590TRLO0 XLON 752 306.00 13:44:56 00073879591TRLO0 XLON 400 306.00 13:44:56 00073879592TRLO0 XLON 612 306.00 13:44:56 00073879593TRLO0 XLON 218 305.50 13:46:55 00073879655TRLO0 XLON 360 305.50 13:46:55 00073879656TRLO0 XLON 360 305.50 13:46:55 00073879657TRLO0 XLON 1001 305.00 14:03:10 00073880008TRLO0 XLON 174 304.50 14:10:58 00073880231TRLO0 XLON 184 304.50 14:19:54 00073880784TRLO0 XLON 537 304.50 14:19:54 00073880785TRLO0 XLON 461 303.50 14:24:35 00073880926TRLO0 XLON 40 303.50 14:24:49 00073880962TRLO0 XLON 7 303.50 14:25:06 00073880974TRLO0 XLON 158 303.50 14:26:40 00073881026TRLO0 XLON 240 304.00 14:44:00 00073882329TRLO0 XLON 400 304.00 14:45:01 00073882379TRLO0 XLON 400 304.00 14:45:01 00073882380TRLO0 XLON 318 304.00 14:46:23 00073882456TRLO0 XLON 57 304.00 14:46:23 00073882457TRLO0 XLON 351 304.00 14:47:28 00073882516TRLO0 XLON 192 304.00 14:50:52 00073882694TRLO0 XLON 997 304.50 14:52:35 00073882756TRLO0 XLON 71 304.00 14:52:52 00073882768TRLO0 XLON 119 304.00 14:52:52 00073882769TRLO0 XLON 999 304.00 14:53:04 00073882777TRLO0 XLON 1025 303.00 14:54:39 00073882864TRLO0 XLON 1017 304.00 15:06:55 00073883620TRLO0 XLON 260 303.50 15:06:55 00073883621TRLO0 XLON 1104 303.50 15:08:31 00073883688TRLO0 XLON 987 303.50 15:08:31 00073883689TRLO0 XLON 1006 302.50 15:24:15 00073884902TRLO0 XLON 346 303.00 15:32:57 00073885535TRLO0 XLON 659 303.00 15:32:57 00073885536TRLO0 XLON 949 303.00 15:37:57 00073885886TRLO0 XLON 93 303.00 15:37:57 00073885887TRLO0 XLON 53 303.00 15:38:27 00073885923TRLO0 XLON 1117 305.50 15:50:53 00073886730TRLO0 XLON 580 305.50 15:50:53 00073886731TRLO0 XLON 760 305.00 15:50:53 00073886732TRLO0 XLON 23 305.50 15:54:51 00073887004TRLO0 XLON 916 305.50 15:57:14 00073887139TRLO0 XLON 18 305.50 16:07:43 00073887817TRLO0 XLON 1096 305.50 16:07:43 00073887818TRLO0 XLON 60 305.50 16:07:43 00073887819TRLO0 XLON 893 305.50 16:07:43 00073887820TRLO0 XLON 893 305.50 16:07:43 00073887821TRLO0 XLON 607 307.00 16:12:40 00073888106TRLO0 XLON 686 307.00 16:14:02 00073888240TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW; GRW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 377360 EQS News ID: 2092193 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2092193&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 27, 2025 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)