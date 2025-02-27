Bridgeline Digital: Shopware Partners with HawkSearch to Enhance Customer Experience, Boost Online Sales

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered marketing technology, has announced a strategic partnership with Shopware , a leading global open-source eCommerce platform. The integration of Bridgeline's HawkSearch AI technology with Shopware will enhance customer engagement and drive sales for eCommerce businesses.

Through this partnership, Shopware will leverage HawkSearch's AI-driven contextual relevance to help shoppers effortlessly find the most relevant products, even within extensive and complex catalogs. This advanced personalization improves the shopping experience, increases average order value (AOV), and strengthens customer loyalty through repeat purchases.

"Our partnership with Shopware is a key milestone in our strategy to expand market reach and provide cutting-edge technology to our customers," said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "We are committed to delivering a superior search solution that meets the evolving needs of online shoppers."

Through this partnership, thousands of Shopware users will gain access to HawkSearch's AI-powered search technology.

"By leveraging HawkSearch, our customers can boost efficiency, enhance sales, and unlock new levels of differentiation," said Jason Nyhus, General Manager U.S., Shopware. "Together, we are poised to deliver digital experiences that drive market growth."

To learn more about Shopware and Bridgeline's partnership, watch the latest "eCommerce AI: The Revenue Revolution" podcast featuring Ari Kahn's interview with Shopware here .

About Shopware

Shopware provides high-performance B2C and B2B ecommerce solutions-with differentiated capabilities in complex commerce business requirements and workflows-enabling global businesses to scale rapidly and efficiently. By combining the robust security of open-source technology with the agility modern businesses demand, Shopware delivers cutting-edge innovation, reliability, and unmatched adaptability.

With cutting-edge, ready-to-deploy features and a headless, API-first architecture, Shopware empowers merchants to customize and scale the solution, creating a strong customer experience anywhere in the world. Trusted by over 50,000 companies worldwide and supported by an extensive partner ecosystem, Shopware is built to adapt and evolve alongside the ever-changing market landscape.

Top industry analysts, including Gartner, Forrester, and IDC, consistently recognize Shopware for delivering impactful solutions that prioritize efficiency and long-term success. Founded in 2000 by Co-CEOs Stefan and Sebastian Hamann in Germany, Shopware continues to lead the industry in eCommerce innovation and performance.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com.

