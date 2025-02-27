OptiCept Technologies AB: Breakthrough Order for OptiCept in Chile

OptiCept Technologies ("OptiCept") has received an order for a CEPT® system for liquid food, valued at €130,000. The end customer is an innovation fund in Chile, which works to develop the country's food industry and business sector.

The order concerns OptiCept's patented CEPT® system, which will be used to develop and improve extraction processes in liquid food production in Chile. The fund will use the technology both for its own projects and for third-party collaborations. The partnership with the Chilean fund is seen as a first step in a long-term collaboration and an important gateway into the Chilean market.

Initially, an OPTICEPT® system for liquid food processing will be installed in an innovation center, where different producers can evaluate its impact on their food processing. Several producers of tomato products, wine, and juice will be among the first to validate the benefits for their processes.

Chile has many business areas well suited for OptiCept's products, including the production of olive oil, juice, wine, and forestry products.

"We are very pleased with this order, as Chile is an interesting market with great potential for OptiCept. The fund we are now partnering with has the resources, knowledge, and network to quickly introduce our technology to the Chilean industry," says Thomas Lundqvist, CEO of OptiCept Technologies.

As modern technology and sustainable production methods become increasingly important to meet international standards, the fund is working to promote the development of the Chilean industry. Its focus is on driving innovation through R&D projects that improve sustainable technological solutions for Chile and the world.

The fund invests in new technology, which is then introduced to companies in the country. The food industry in Chile is one of the country's most important economic sectors, with strong exports of fruits, wine, and agricultural products. Chile has several industries that align well with OptiCept's product portfolio. The country has over 100 wine producers, producing approximately 11 million hectoliters of wine annually, making Chile the world's fifth-largest wine producer. Another promising market is olive oil, with annual production of approximately 22,000 tons.

Forestry is also an important economic sector. Chile has 2.4 million hectares of forest, which accounts for 2% of the country's total GDP.

Contacts

For further information, please contact:



Thomas Lundqvist, CEO

+46 73 268 05 70

Thomas.Lundqvist@opticept.se

Déspina Georgiadou Hedin, CFO

+46 76 569 78 73

Despina.georgiadou@opticept.se

About Us

OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) provides the food and plant industry with technological solutions that contribute to a more sustainable world and enable climate-smart economic growth. OptiCept optimizes biological processes - Increased extraction from raw material, extended shelf life, reduced waste, and improved quality (taste, aroma, color, nutritional content) of the final product.



The positive effects of technology increase efficiency for our customers, better products for the consumers, and minimal impact on our environment. Through patented technology in PEF (pulsed electric field) and VI (Vacuum Infusion), the technology opens up new business opportunities for the food and plant industry worldwide. OptiCept's vision is to contribute to a sustainable world by offering efficient green cutting-edge technology that is easy to use in the areas of FoodTech and PlantTech.



The company is located in Lund and the share is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: OPTI). The Company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).

For further information visit:

OptiCept Technologies Official Website

