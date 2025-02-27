Dolphin Entertainment: "The Blue Angels" Wins for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing for a Feature Documentary at the MPSE Golden Reel Awards

The Blue Angels is recognized among other Golden Reel feature winners, including Wicked, The Wild Robot, Emilia Pérez, Saturday Night, and Dune: Part 2

The Motion Picture Sound Editors' 72nd Golden Reel Awards recognized Supervising Sound Editor Robert Stambler MPSE, Sound Effects Editor Ryan "Sully" Sullivan, and Dialogue Editor Emma Present of The Blue Angels for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing for a Feature Documentary. The awards honor outstanding achievement in sound editing and foley artistry in film, television and gaming. Other film winners included Wicked, The Wild Robot, Emilia Pérez, Saturday Night, and Dune: Part 2.

Filmed For IMAX® immersive footage puts viewers directly into the cockpit for a firsthand view of the Blue Angels' precision flying, while the aerial shots deliver a spectacular showcase of the breathtaking maneuvers that have made them the world's premier jet team. The filmmakers behind The Blue Angels were granted unprecedented access-on the ground and in the air-to invite audiences along, from the first days of rigorous training through to the final show and the passing of the torch to a new team. But even as the documentary lifts the veil of the Blue Angels mystique, it only magnifies the Blue Angels magic.

The documentary, from Bad Robot, Glen Powell's Barnstorm Productions, Zipper Bros Films, IMAX Entertainment and Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) reached over $2 million at the box office and was #1 on Prime Video when it was first released last summer.

